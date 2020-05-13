Quantcast
Fox News’ campaign to ‘put a target’ on Dr. Fauci’s back exposed by CNN supercut

Published

51 mins ago

on

A CNN supercut of footage from Fox News on Tuesday night revealed how the network has launched a coordinated attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

During a segment about clashes between medical experts and White House economic advisers on reopening the American economy, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota played a montage of Fox News hosts slamming Fauci this week — and she encouraged viewers to “see if you can spot the coordinated talking points.”

The video started with Tucker Carlson arguing that Fauci “has not been elected to anything,” and accused people of treating him like “he should be a dictator.”

It then shows Sean Hannity accusing Fauci of trying to implement the Democrats’ political agenda, while Laura Ingraham then attacked Fauci because “no one elected him to anything.”

“Sometimes the talking point just hits you over the head with a mallet,” Camerota commented. “Why Dr. Fauci? Why does he have a target on his back now?”

Analyst David Gregory responded by saying that Fox News is going after Fauci because “he has so much credibility and because, as a scientist, he seems to bring nothing but sober analysis and projections about this virus.”

Breaking Banner

Trump has cranked up the ‘lunacy’ because even his fans have ‘grown numb’ to his rhetoric and behavior: media analyst

Published

1 min ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has gone on a series of conspiratorial rants this week about former President Barack Obama and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough -- the later of whom he baselessly accused of murdering an intern two decades ago.

Politico media critic Jack Shafer argues that Trump is ramping up his outrageous behavior in a desperate bid to stay in the spotlight even as his presidency is swamped by a deadly pandemic and the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

Breaking Banner

Paul Manafort released from prison and will serve the rest of his sentence at home: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Paul Manafort has been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump's disgraced campaign chairman will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home to lessen the risk of contracting the deadly virus, reported ABC News.

The 71-year-old Manafort has been serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania.

Breaking Banner

‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.

The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one."

