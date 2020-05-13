Fox News’ campaign to ‘put a target’ on Dr. Fauci’s back exposed by CNN supercut

A CNN supercut of footage from Fox News on Tuesday night revealed how the network has launched a coordinated attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
During a segment about clashes between medical experts and White House economic advisers on reopening the American economy, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota played a montage of Fox News hosts slamming Fauci this week — and she encouraged viewers to “see if you can spot the coordinated talking points.”
The video started with Tucker Carlson arguing that Fauci “has not been elected to anything,” and accused people of treating him like “he should be a dictator.”
It then shows Sean Hannity accusing Fauci of trying to implement the Democrats’ political agenda, while Laura Ingraham then attacked Fauci because “no one elected him to anything.”
“Sometimes the talking point just hits you over the head with a mallet,” Camerota commented. “Why Dr. Fauci? Why does he have a target on his back now?”
Analyst David Gregory responded by saying that Fox News is going after Fauci because “he has so much credibility and because, as a scientist, he seems to bring nothing but sober analysis and projections about this virus.”
