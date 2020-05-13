Fox News gives ‘coronavirus truther’ his own show

Alex Berenson, the one-time New York Times reporter who has made a name for himself questioning the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, now has his own show on the subscription-based Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast. The publication described him as a “coronavirus truther.”

The show, titled COVID Contrarian, had its first two episodes premiere on May 12, but there was no mention of the show’s launch other than a write-up on the channel’s website. The show is reportedly a “one-time deal” for Berenson and he will not be hosting any kind of permanent show.

Even as the death toll continued to rise and the outbreak continued to spread, Berenson characterized the news surrounding the virus to be a scheme to undermine President Trump. He also has argued that the lockdown orders meant to halt the spread of the virus was a severe overreaction and that children should be allowed to immediately return to school.

“They view Trump as having failed them and possibly costing them their lives,” Berenson said on the show. “And the anger was off the charts and the groupthink and the hysteria went off the charts.”

He also claimed in one episode that the coronavirus isn’t all that lethal, pointing to the large number of deaths of the elderly while accusing the media of focusing too much on the “outlier cases” of younger people who have died.

