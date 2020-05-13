Fox News gives ‘coronavirus truther’ his own show

Alex Berenson, the one-time New York Times reporter who has made a name for himself questioning the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, now has his own show on the subscription-based Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast. The publication described him as a “coronavirus truther.”
The show, titled COVID Contrarian, had its first two episodes premiere on May 12, but there was no mention of the show’s launch other than a write-up on the channel’s website. The show is reportedly a “one-time deal” for Berenson and he will not be hosting any kind of permanent show.
Even as the death toll continued to rise and the outbreak continued to spread, Berenson characterized the news surrounding the virus to be a scheme to undermine President Trump. He also has argued that the lockdown orders meant to halt the spread of the virus was a severe overreaction and that children should be allowed to immediately return to school.
“They view Trump as having failed them and possibly costing them their lives,” Berenson said on the show. “And the anger was off the charts and the groupthink and the hysteria went off the charts.”
He also claimed in one episode that the coronavirus isn’t all that lethal, pointing to the large number of deaths of the elderly while accusing the media of focusing too much on the “outlier cases” of younger people who have died.
Read the full report over at Daily Beast.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.