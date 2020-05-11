Quantcast
Fox News goes all-in on ‘Obamagate’ as Trump’s coronavirus death toll continues to lead the world

Fox News on Monday focused on “the biggest abuse of power scandal in American history.”

The topic was not Donald Trump extorting a foreign government to try and help his reelection campaign. Nor was it Republican Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.

Instead, the latest conspiracy theory being pushed on the network is that Michael Flynn is actually an honorable man who was wronged be the investigation that resulted in him pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his lies to Vice President Mike Pence.

Jeanine Pirro accused former Vice President of participating in a “bloodless coup” against Trump.

Both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity pushed the “Obamagate” conspiracy theory at the start of their shows, ignoring Trump’s disastrous coroanvirus press conference which dominated coverage on CNN and MSNBC.

Trump, a loyal viewer despite the pandemic, posted clips of the coverage as coronavirus deaths surpassed 80,000 Americans.

CNN reporter Marshall Cohen dismantled Trump’s conspiracy theory in a Twitter thread:

