Fox News goes all-in on ‘Obamagate’ as Trump’s coronavirus death toll continues to lead the world
Fox News on Monday focused on “the biggest abuse of power scandal in American history.”
The topic was not Donald Trump extorting a foreign government to try and help his reelection campaign. Nor was it Republican Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal.
Instead, the latest conspiracy theory being pushed on the network is that Michael Flynn is actually an honorable man who was wronged be the investigation that resulted in him pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his lies to Vice President Mike Pence.
Jeanine Pirro accused former Vice President of participating in a “bloodless coup” against Trump.
Both Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity pushed the “Obamagate” conspiracy theory at the start of their shows, ignoring Trump’s disastrous coroanvirus press conference which dominated coverage on CNN and MSNBC.
Trump, a loyal viewer despite the pandemic, posted clips of the coverage as coronavirus deaths surpassed 80,000 Americans.
OBAMAGATE! pic.twitter.com/pFbb6hgDhF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
CNN reporter Marshall Cohen dismantled Trump’s conspiracy theory in a Twitter thread:
Sometimes, people forget that two weeks before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, the US government publicly announced that the Russian government had spent millions of dollars trying to influence the 2016 election, and largely favored Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 12, 2020
No matter which candidate got Russia's help in the election, there was always going to be suspicion about potential coordination. But Trump didn't help his situation by repeatedly lying about his campaign's contacts with Russians. He said there were none. There were 100 at least.
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 12, 2020
This is context for what January 2017 was like. The ICA came out about Russian meddling. The FBI realized Flynn was lying and made Pence vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Trump was inaugurated. Flynn was questioned by the FBI about his Russian contacts — and lied to the agents.
— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 12, 2020
