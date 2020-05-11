Fox’s Jeanine Pirro accuses Joe Biden of participating in a ‘bloodless coup’ against Trump

President Donald Trump and his allies have taken to pushing “Obamagate” — a vague conspiracy theory that posits President Barack Obama himself was steering supposed FBI misconduct that led to the prosecution of Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

But on Fox News Monday, Jeanine Pirro took it a step further and claimed the whole effort was a “bloodless coup” to preemptively overthrow Trump — and that former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2020 election, was in on the whole thing.

“What we’re finding out now is that this was a full-court press on the part of the Obama administration — the Obama-Biden administration, remember, Biden was in the room on January 5 of 2017 — to conduct a coup, a bloodless one, nonetheless, to make sure that Donald Trump suffered whatever they could make him suffer at the hands of Michael Flynn, Papadopoulos, Manafort, and Carter Page,” said Pirro. “They were willing to violate everyone’s constitutional rights to make sure they could get someone to flip against this president.”

Leaving aside the idea of a “coup,” at no point did Pirro explain why Trump himself fired Flynn if he did nothing wrong, nor did she address the fact that the judge in his case has not endorsed the claim his constitutional rights were violated.

Watch below: