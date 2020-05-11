Fox’s Jeanine Pirro accuses Joe Biden of participating in a ‘bloodless coup’ against Trump
President Donald Trump and his allies have taken to pushing “Obamagate” — a vague conspiracy theory that posits President Barack Obama himself was steering supposed FBI misconduct that led to the prosecution of Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
But on Fox News Monday, Jeanine Pirro took it a step further and claimed the whole effort was a “bloodless coup” to preemptively overthrow Trump — and that former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2020 election, was in on the whole thing.
“What we’re finding out now is that this was a full-court press on the part of the Obama administration — the Obama-Biden administration, remember, Biden was in the room on January 5 of 2017 — to conduct a coup, a bloodless one, nonetheless, to make sure that Donald Trump suffered whatever they could make him suffer at the hands of Michael Flynn, Papadopoulos, Manafort, and Carter Page,” said Pirro. “They were willing to violate everyone’s constitutional rights to make sure they could get someone to flip against this president.”
Leaving aside the idea of a “coup,” at no point did Pirro explain why Trump himself fired Flynn if he did nothing wrong, nor did she address the fact that the judge in his case has not endorsed the claim his constitutional rights were violated.
Watch below:
Jeanine accuses Biden of being part of a coup pic.twitter.com/sYUNcjvnwP
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 12, 2020
Fox News goes all-in on ‘Obamagate’ as Trump’s coronavirus death toll continues to lead the world
Fox News on Monday focused on "the biggest abuse of power scandal in American history."
The topic was not Donald Trump extorting a foreign government to try and help his reelection campaign. Nor was it Republican Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal.
Instead, the latest conspiracy theory being pushed on the network is that Michael Flynn is actually an honorable man who was wronged be the investigation that resulted in him pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his lies to Vice President Mike Pence.
Jeanine Pirro accused former Vice President of participating in a "bloodless coup" against Trump.
