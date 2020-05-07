Quantcast
Fox News host who never washes hands encourages viewers to go out and get the coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

A Fox News host infamous for claiming he hasn’t washed his hands in a decade urged viewers to go out and get infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Pete Hegseth applauded Americans who were defying stay-at-home orders and other social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the highly communicable COVID-19, which is significantly more deadly than the flu.

“I don’t love the ‘warrior’ talk, but I do think you are going to need that kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear,” Hegseth said. “Listen, there’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of of misinformation. The experts have been telling us, hundreds of thousands of people are going to die.”

More than 74,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 so far, but Hegseth — who last year claimed he never washed his hands because “germs aren’t real” — urged viewers to go about their daily lives without fear of the viurs.

“Now that we are learning more, herd immunity is our friend,” Hegseth said. “Healthy people getting out there are going to have to have some courage. We’ve see courage, we’ll talk about it later, in Texas, where people are defying ridiculous orders. That takes courage, that’s not easy. So I think that spirit, too, it’s American spirit, frankly, is in full supply and ready to go.”

“If some of our experts and some of our leaders would just get out of their way, they are drunk on power,” he added. “It’s time to open up. That’s my sense.”

Activism

Michigan official who attended anti-lockdown rally gets busted for shoplifting and blames COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs apologized this week after she was detained for shoplifting.

According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue confirmed that police were called to a Meijer store after Gibbs was detained by security workers.

“She was ticketed at the scene for a misdemeanor violation of retail fraud and released," the police chief said.

O’Donohue revealed that Gibbs is accused of taking a grocery cart with $130 worth of items through the self-checkout lane, but she only paid "about $45 worth of the items and not the others."

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump’s silence on Ahmaud Arbery slaying: You have no respect for the American people

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The View's Whoopi Goldberg joined her colleagues in sounding the alarm about the slaying of Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery, who was hunted down and shot for "looking like" someone a group of white men thought was suspicious. The murder happened at the end of February but prosecutors have been unwilling to bring charges in the months following. The men are still free.

The group noted that former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted about the tragedy, saying that he joins in the demand for justice for the family.

Breaking Banner

Woman who accused Fauci of sex assault now says Trump supporters paid her to lie

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A woman who had accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of sexual assault now claims she was paid to lie about the public health expert by a pair of President Donald Trump's supporters.

The woman says right-wing provocateur Jacob Wohl and his frequent accomplice Jack Burkman persuaded her to cast Fauci as the assailant using details from an actual sexual assault she survived just after high school, and they paid her to do it, reported Reason.

