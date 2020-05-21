Fox News reveals devastating poll numbers for Trump — hours after being attacked by the president

Hours after President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News, the network released new poll results on the 2020 presidential race.

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“The latest Fox News Poll finds voters trust Biden to do a better job than Trump on health care by 17 points, coronavirus by 9, and relations with China by 6,” Fox News reported. “In the 2020 ballot test, Biden leads Trump by 48-40 percent. Biden’s 8-point advantage is outside the poll’s margin of error. However, given that 11 percent are undecided or plan to vote for someone else, neither candidate hits 50 percent support.”

“Trump’s personal favorable rating is net negative by 12 points: 43 percent view him positively, while 55 percent have an unfavorable opinion (including 45 percent ‘strongly’ unfavorable),” Fox News noted.

Trump has also lost significant ground with seniors.

This morning I was all “wow, Trump losing seniors by 10 nationally in this Quinnipiac poll is 👀” …and then the new Fox News poll came out and said “how about more like he’s losing seniors by 17.” 👀👀https://t.co/AH4BX5T4Td — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) May 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT