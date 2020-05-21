Fox News reveals devastating poll numbers for Trump — hours after being attacked by the president
Hours after President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News, the network released new poll results on the 2020 presidential race.
….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020
“The latest Fox News Poll finds voters trust Biden to do a better job than Trump on health care by 17 points, coronavirus by 9, and relations with China by 6,” Fox News reported. “In the 2020 ballot test, Biden leads Trump by 48-40 percent. Biden’s 8-point advantage is outside the poll’s margin of error. However, given that 11 percent are undecided or plan to vote for someone else, neither candidate hits 50 percent support.”
“Trump’s personal favorable rating is net negative by 12 points: 43 percent view him positively, while 55 percent have an unfavorable opinion (including 45 percent ‘strongly’ unfavorable),” Fox News noted.
Trump has also lost significant ground with seniors.
This morning I was all “wow, Trump losing seniors by 10 nationally in this Quinnipiac poll is 👀”
…and then the new Fox News poll came out and said “how about more like he’s losing seniors by 17.” 👀👀https://t.co/AH4BX5T4Td
— Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) May 21, 2020
Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to withhold federal aid from the battleground state
President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.
CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump's visit to a Ford plant.
The President is doubling down on his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan, claiming the state is engaging in voter fraud.
Warren tops MoveOn survey for preferred Biden VP pick
The new poll shows 73% of the group's members would be more likely to vote for the former vice president if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is his running mate.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren emerged as the top preference to be Joe Biden's vice president on the Democratic ticket in a new poll of progressive group MoveOn's members.
According to the results of the survey, released Wednesday, 73% of the progressive advocacy group's members would be more likely to vote for Biden if he chooses former presidential contender Warren (D-Mass.) as his running mate. That figure includes 53% of members who said they'd be much more likely to vote for Biden with Warren as veep.