Quantcast
Connect with us

General counsel busts Brett Kavanaugh for tossing out ‘odd hypotheticals’ to divert attention from Trump’s taxes

Published

1 min ago

on

The House general counsel was mystified by the “odd hypotheticals” tossed out by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during oral arguments in the Trump v. Mazars.

The conservative justice pressed general counsel Douglas Letter, who is representing the Democratic-led House of Representatives, to explain why Congress should be able to enforce a subpoena seeking President Donald Trump’s tax records.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You could demand that the executive branch show that its reason for seeking something outweighs the executive privilege claim, but here, we are not dealing with executive privilege at all,” Letter argued. “These are financial business records. It is difficult to see how these could come within that kind of balance that would override Congress’s authority to do investigations.”

Letter then argued that Nixon v. Fitzgerald established presidential immunity to certain types of claims, but pointed out that Congress still maintained oversight authority over the executive branch.

“Where this court said the president has immunity from certain kinds of claims, the court said that one of the reasons that is okay is because we have congressional oversight of the president,” Letter argued. “This court specifically used that to justify absolute immunity for the president in other areas.”

He then cited Clinton v. Jones, when Kavanaugh interrupted.

“Can I interrupt, what about medical records?” Kavanaugh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Letter conceded they would almost always be irrelevant to legislative purposes, but Kavanaugh interrupted again before he could expand on his point to ask why those records would not be pertinent.

“I am having difficulty thinking of a hypothetical where, if Congress is examining and deciding on amendments to the Affordable Care Act, how the president’s personal medical records would be relevant to that,” Letter conceded. “The most important public health statute of many decades, I do not think would be affected by that at all.”

“I’m sure we can come up with some odd hypotheticals where presidential health would clearly be relevant,” Letter then argued. “It may be changing the statutes that involve the succession of when a president becomes incapacitated — something like that, I suppose. In general, Congress, there’d be no valid reason for Congress to ask for the president’s personal medical records that I can think of.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Sunny Hostin nails Mitch McConnell for ‘outright lie’ about the work Obama did to prepare the US for a pandemic

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

The View co-hosts unleashed on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for what they said was an outright lie about the work that the Obama administration did to prepare for a future pandemic.

In an interview with Lara Trump, McConnell told former President Barack Obama to sit down and shut up about President Donald Trump's attacks on him. McConnell argued that every other president has managed to stay silent about the administration that succeeded them. He specifically cited George H.W. Bush for setting the precedent.

"Child, I don't know what he thinks he's doing," said Whoopi Goldberg, shaking her head.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fauci contradicts Trump during Senate hearing: This virus is not just going to disappear

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

During an exchange with Senator Bernie Sanders on CNN this Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon, and it likely won't just disappear as President Trump has suggested.

Sanders asked Fauci if the virus could come back with a vengeance in the fall if "we don't get our act together."

Fauci said the possibility does exist for the virus to make a big comeback in the fall, "and the reason I say that is that when you talk about, 'will this virus just disappear,' ... that is just not gonna happen, because it's such a highly transmissible virus."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Trump’s base may be having some second thoughts’ after ‘absolutely terrifying economic collapse’: conservative

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

In a dialog between liberal New York Times columnist Gail Collins and Bret Stephens, who is a conservative, the two agreed that Donald Trump's re-election prospects seem to be slipping away as the coronavirus wracks the country and the economy continues a downward spiral.

Noting recent developments within the Trump administration, Stephens said that his belief that the president might pull off hanging onto the Oval Office is dissipating the longer the president bungles the pandemic which could cause an already bad economy to contract even more.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out