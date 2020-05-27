George Conway reminds Trump he authorized warrantless surveillance after Twitter rant attacking it

On Wednesday, as part of his ongoing effort to push a conspiracy theory he calls “Obamagate,” President Donald Trump railed against warrantless surveillance of Americans on Twitter.

WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

But conservative lawyer George Conway was quick to remind Trump of one simple fact: He is the one who reauthorized it in the first place.

I’m sure you don’t remember this, didn’t really understand it when you did it, don’t understand it now, and lack the intellectual capacity ever to understand it, but you signed into law Public Law No. 115-118, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017. https://t.co/FWbSghQarH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 27, 2020

Indeed, Trump himself previously bragged on Twitter that he had signed the “702 bill” that reauthorizes warrantless surveillance — although he was quick to note at the time that this was a “different” FISA law than the one he claims was “wrongly abused” against him in 2016. Additionally, while the law is intended to collect data on foreign actors, American citizens’ data is necessarily swept up in the process as well.

Just signed 702 Bill to reauthorize foreign intelligence collection. This is NOT the same FISA law that was so wrongly abused during the election. I will always do the right thing for our country and put the safety of the American people first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018