George Conway reminds Trump he authorized warrantless surveillance after Twitter rant attacking it

49 mins ago

On Wednesday, as part of his ongoing effort to push a conspiracy theory he calls “Obamagate,” President Donald Trump railed against warrantless surveillance of Americans on Twitter.

But conservative lawyer George Conway was quick to remind Trump of one simple fact: He is the one who reauthorized it in the first place.

Indeed, Trump himself previously bragged on Twitter that he had signed the “702 bill” that reauthorizes warrantless surveillance — although he was quick to note at the time that this was a “different” FISA law than the one he claims was “wrongly abused” against him in 2016. Additionally, while the law is intended to collect data on foreign actors, American citizens’ data is necessarily swept up in the process as well.

‘We’re not a nanny state here’: Georgia gov says ‘we can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room’

2 mins ago

May 27, 2020

Georgia governor Brian Kemp announced this Wednesday that he'll continue to roll back lockdown orders as long as people continue to practice social distancing guidelines, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kemp says that the state's data is looking good and downplayed reports about rising numbers of new cases.

“It’s one reason I opened up the state when I did. I felt like our people had learned a lot. They get it. They know what they need to do,” he said. “We can’t keep fighting the virus from our living room.”

Kayleigh McEnany draws outrage for claiming there’s no ‘reason’ to allow more mail-in voting

4 mins ago

May 27, 2020

On Wednesday, despite a new report that she herself has voted by mail nearly a dozen times, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter to blast proposals to expand mail-in voting — and suggested Democrats were pushing it "without a reason."

President @realDonaldTrump is against the Democrat plan to politicize the coronavirus and expand mass mail-in voting without a reason, which has a high propensity for voter fraud.

