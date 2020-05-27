George Floyd’s sister: Cops who killed my brother ‘should be in jail for murder’

The sister of a black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for at least eight minutes is speaking out, saying that she wants to see the officers involved prosecuted for nothing less than murder.

“Me and my family are taking this very, very hard,” Bridgett Floyd said on the TODAY show Wednesday, speaking on behalf of her deceased brother, George Floyd.”It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing.”

“I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help,”she added.

Video of the Monday night incident has gone viral, and shows a white police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Watch Bridgett Floyd’s full interview below:

Watch our full interview with Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, who died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer. She joins us with attorney Ben Crump to talk about why she believes the officers involved should face murder charges. pic.twitter.com/t28gQhCrNk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 27, 2020