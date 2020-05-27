Quantcast
George Floyd’s sister: Cops who killed my brother ‘should be in jail for murder’

Published

1 min ago

on

The sister of a black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for at least eight minutes is speaking out, saying that she wants to see the officers involved prosecuted for nothing less than murder.

“Me and my family are taking this very, very hard,” Bridgett Floyd said on the TODAY show Wednesday, speaking on behalf of her deceased brother, George Floyd.”It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing.”

“I would like for those officers to be charged with murder because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother; he was crying for help,”she added.

Video of the Monday night incident has gone viral, and shows a white police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Watch Bridgett Floyd’s full interview below:

Continue Reading
Black family smeared as drug dealers in viral post after hosting at-home funeral for teen killed in crash

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A black family in Michigan was publicly accused of dealing drugs after hosting an at-home funeral for their teenage daughter.

Danajiea Gardener was killed in a hit-and-run crash May 14, and her parents hosted a funeral days later for family and friends at their Grand Rapids home, reported WOOD-TV.

Then, on May 20, someone posted a map to their home on Craigslist and accused the family of dealing drugs -- and littered the message with racial slurs.

Continue Reading

The GOP has a ‘death wish’ and is ‘pulling out all the stops to do unpopular things’: political scientists

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

Even as President Donald Trump's approval numbers keep heading downward and Democrats maintain a significant eight-point lead in the generic congressional ballot, the Republican Party keeps floating ideas that two political scientists describe as a potential political "death wish."

Writing in the New York Times, political scientists Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson argue that the GOP is taking a completely unorthodox approach to governing in the months heading into a major election.

Continue Reading
 

A psychiatrist explains why Trump’s obsession with a Joe Scarborough murder conspiracy might be a sign of dementia

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's unrelenting attacks on MSNBC host Joe Scarborough could be evidence of cognitive decline, according to Dr. John M. Talmadge, a psychiatrist and professor at a major American medical school.

Trump has urged law enforcement to re-examine the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, an aide to Scarborough. The president continues to push an unfounded conspiracy theory that the MSNBC host -- who was a Republican congressman at the time -- was somehow responsible for her death.

Continue Reading
 
 
