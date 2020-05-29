‘Get control of law enforcement!’ CNN’s Bakari Sellers calls out Minneapolis cops over TV reporter’s arrest
CNN’s Bakari Sellers on Friday angrily denounced the Minnesota State Police for arresting reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew while covering civil unrest in Minneapolis.
Shortly after watching Jimenez and his crew get arrested on live television, Sellers said it was genuinely outrageous to see police arresting a black reporter at a time when there still have been no charges made against the officers involved in George Floyd’s death.
“Watching Omar get arrested, my heart began to beat extremely fast because I didn’t know how that interaction was going to go,” he said. “I think that many people of color throughout the country, when they saw Omar interact in a peaceful manner, follow instructions, have a badge saying that he was in the media, and still be arrested is a reality for many black people in the country.”
Sellers then demanded that local officials in Minnesota do something to rein in law enforcement.
“I mean, I just think that I don’t know what the hell is going on in Minneapolis right now,” he said. “Someone in some leadership authority needs to get control of law enforcement in that city.”
Watch the video below.
CNN’s Don Lemon demands ‘urgency’ of justice for George Floyd: ‘How much more video do they need?’
On CNN Thursday, host Don Lemon made a furious call for justice in the George Floyd case.
"How much more video do they need? I kept saying, is this some sort of a joke?" said Lemon. "Great, get more evidence. But from the evidence they have, there appears to be no area on tape anywhere, from any witness, that Mr. Floyd was resisting arrest in any way. So people want to know, these officers, one of them with 18 complaints against them, I think 16 still open, another one that had 6. I know people complain and it's false sometimes, but 18 complaints. Are they going to be arrested or are they not? Is the justice system going to work with these officers the way it works with the general public?"
‘Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest’: Ex-prosecutor explains why police defense in George Floyd killing won’t fly
On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates explained why police cannot use the defense the George Floyd was "resisting arrest" to excuse his death.
"If these officers can prove there was some kind of resistance at some point, might that complicate the task of the Hennepin County attorney, were he to bring charges?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
"It's a consideration, but it would not be a full explanation or defense of behavior," said Coates. "Resisting suffocation is not resisting arrest. Let me be clear with that. The code and the policy of the police officers is that they have to use only the amount of force necessary to repel a force against them. This is a man on his stomach, handcuffed behind his back, gasping for air, calling out for help and saying he cannot breathe."