‘Get control of law enforcement!’ CNN’s Bakari Sellers calls out Minneapolis cops over TV reporter’s arrest

CNN’s Bakari Sellers on Friday angrily denounced the Minnesota State Police for arresting reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew while covering civil unrest in Minneapolis.

Shortly after watching Jimenez and his crew get arrested on live television, Sellers said it was genuinely outrageous to see police arresting a black reporter at a time when there still have been no charges made against the officers involved in George Floyd’s death.

“Watching Omar get arrested, my heart began to beat extremely fast because I didn’t know how that interaction was going to go,” he said. “I think that many people of color throughout the country, when they saw Omar interact in a peaceful manner, follow instructions, have a badge saying that he was in the media, and still be arrested is a reality for many black people in the country.”

Sellers then demanded that local officials in Minnesota do something to rein in law enforcement.

“I mean, I just think that I don’t know what the hell is going on in Minneapolis right now,” he said. “Someone in some leadership authority needs to get control of law enforcement in that city.”

