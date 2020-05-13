‘Ghostbusters’ actor Ernie Hudson records hopeful messages during pandemic
MINNEAPOLIS — Sequestered in the Twin Cities after Hollywood shut down, charismatic actor Ernie Hudson sometimes dons his old “Ghostbusters” jumpsuit and records messages to cheer up fans. Or he may sing happy birthday to a kid stricken with cancer.Hudson is doing his part to bring light and joy to the populace during the pandemic.“I’m thankful that we’re OK, but I really feel for people and what they’re going through,” Hudson said. “If you do get the virus, are you going to be hit with a crazy bill? And if you’re already in financial crisis, is the bill still going up? It’s a rough time with …
Trump’s ‘snarling’ racism will finally bring the GOP down this fall: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough
Former Republican and current MSNBC host Joe Scarborough thinks that President Donald Trump's racism is finally going to cost his former party control of the government this fall.
Writing in the Washington Post, Scarborough singled out Trump's attack against CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, whom he linked to the Chinese government despite the fact that she is an American citizen.
Virus-isolated silver surfers ride a new tech wave
Before entering coronavirus lockdown with the rest of Britain in March, 73-year-old Pamela Cox had never shopped or banked online. Zoom was something you did with a camera lens.
Now the retiree is one of many in her generation finding a new IT proficiency later in life, one of the few positives to come out of the deadly pandemic as much of the world starts to scale back restrictions.
Last Friday, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Cox's neighbors in northwest England organized a socially distanced tea party on their road via a newly created WhatsApp group.
Canada zoo to send pandas home after bamboo shortage
A Canadian zoo is shipping two pandas home to China after the coronavirus pandemic left it struggling to source the massive bamboo stockpiles needed to feed the giant creatures.
Er Shun and her mate Da Mao have lived in the country since 2013 as part of a 10-year loan agreement with a breeding facility in Chengdu.
The arrival of the cute and furry animals was a huge spectacle that was broadcast live on all major Canadian television networks.
Er Shun later mothered two twin cubs -- the first pandas born on Canadian soil.