GOP governor can keep secret COVID-19 nursing home outbreak information: judge

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican governor of Arizona has won a legal victory to keep secret information on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state’s nursing homes.

“A judge late Friday afternoon ruled that Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration may keep secret information about the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, saying the state’s privacy laws trump Arizona’s Public Records law,” AZ Central reported Friday.

“Media outlets, including The Arizona Republic, had requested records that included the number of nursing home residents that had tested positive for the new coronavirus, as well as the number of residents that have been transferred to or from an acute care facility,” the publication reported. “Coury ruled that because those requests were for ‘medical information’ they were ‘confidential’ under state law.”

“The Republic, ABC15, Channel 12, CBS 5 and 3TV filed the special action in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 5, seeking a more complete picture of what’s happening in nursing homes, which account for more than half of the known deaths statewide from COVID-19. In Maricopa County, nearly two-thirds of deaths from the new coronavirus are residents of such facilities,” the publication noted.

Read the full report.


‘What the hell is going on?’ NYC mayor blasted by comptroller for NYPD violence against protesters

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The mayor of New York City was blasted by the city's comptroller for the NYPD's violent response to anti-police violence protesters.

Comptroller Scott Stringer blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio after video emerged of NYPD officers beating protesters with batons.

"What the hell is going on?" Stringer asked.

"You can’t criticize the Minneapolis Police in the morning and not hold your own accountable in the evening," he argued.

Cops fire bean bag rounds into crowd as police response to Atlanta protests escalates

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Protesters in cities across America took to the streets on Friday to protest police brutality following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In Atlanta, protesters defaced CNN's logo and broke windows at the company's headquarters.

Things escalated further as police began firing bean bag rounds from atop armored vehicles.

https://twitter.com/wsbtv/status/1266528200978464769

https://twitter.com/FridaGhitis/status/1266528347556851713

Here are other scenes from the protest:

https://twitter.com/ajc/status/1266529038866305029

Man threatened to kill Ohio House Democratic leader’s father unless she resigned: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, the Ohio Capital Journal reported that House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes received a call from an unidentified man threatening to kill her father unless she resigned from the legislature.

"The suspect claimed he had her father, Democratic state Senator Vernon Sykes, captive. He told her not to contact the police," reported Jake Zuckerman. "He repeatedly told her to step aside, telling her to resign or else she would kill him. Emilia Sykes hung up the phone and called the number belonging to her father. Her father then answered the phone."

