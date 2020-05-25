Quantcast
GOP Leader un-endorses Republican candidate for ‘hateful rhetoric’ on social media

Published

43 mins ago

on

On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he was revoking his endorsement of Ted Howze, the Republican candidate for California’s 10th Congressional District, per Politico.

“In light of Mr. Howze’s disappointing comments, Leader McCarthy has withdrawn his endorsement,” said McCarthy spokesperson Drew Florio. “As the Leader has previously stated, hateful rhetoric has no place within the Republican Party.”

Howze’s support within the Republican Party leadership has collapsed after a series of racist Facebook posts were unconvered, in which he called Black voters “political slaves,” compared young immigrants to pedophiles, and said Muslims are incapable of being good American citizens.

Last week, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) pulled their support for Howze’s campaign.

California’s 10th District is located in the northern San Joaquin Valley and includes some exurban communities of the Bay Area. Democrats won the seat in 2018 when businessman Josh Harder defeated four-term GOP incumbent Jeff Denham.


