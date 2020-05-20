GOP pressuring Trump behind the scenes to compromise on getting rid of coronavirus benefits: report

President Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn’t want the extended $600-a-week coronavirus unemployment benefits to continue, believing that they are a disincentive to returning to work — even though some people have very good reasons for not working in a pandemic, and even though people are already ineligible for the benefits if they voluntarily refuse their employers’ order to return to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Wednesday, Jeffrey Stein of The Washington Post reported that some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe eliminating the benefit altogether would be politically disastrous in a crashing economy — and are working on compromise proposals they could try to sell to him.

One suggestion, according to Stein, is reportedly to convert ten weeks of unemployment benefits into a $6,000 lump sum — which, they hope, would do less to disincentivize work in the later weeks.

Idea now circulating around GOP offices today: Convert unemployment benefits into one-time lump sum payment Instead of $600 UI/10 weeks, you'd get ~$6,000 upfront – right away. The pitch is this would get around the work disincentive — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 20, 2020

Consensus emerging that despite Trump's opposition simply cutting the $600 UI increase altogether may be impossible – dramatic reduction in income of 25 million people in middle of crisis/pandemic. But some in GOP pushing for still dramatic reduction, have heard $300-$400 — Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) May 20, 2020