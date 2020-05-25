Quantcast
GOP ripped for refusing to remove Trump from office: ‘Folly of that failure becomes clearer by the day’

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans seeking to keep control of the United States Senate were harshly criticized by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for failing to remove President Donald Trump from office during impeachment.

“For four years now, as both a candidate and president, Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked America’s voting system, falsely claiming voter fraud any time it suited his needs. In a new low, last week he threatened the federal funding of two states over their reasonable moves to facilitate mail-in voting,” the newspaper noted in an editorial published online on Memorial Day. “What does it say that the head of the world’s leading democracy is so intent on undermining that democracy?”

“Trump won the presidency in 2016 despite losing the popular vote by 2.8 million ballots. He could have done what George W. Bush did when faced with a similar Electoral College asterisk in 2000 — chalk it up as a lucky break and move on. But Trump’s boundless ego couldn’t allow that. So he concocted a ridiculous lie about millions of illegal votes against him, then launched a bogus voter-fraud commission to prove it,” the newspaper noted.

“Trying to suppress votes by falsely charging ‘voter fraud’ has been a party-wide Republican strategy for years now, but Trump, as always, takes it to dangerous new places. The reason isn’t mysterious. As Trump himself openly acknowledged as recently as March, higher voter turnout tends to hurt Republican candidates,” the paper explained.

“Nonetheless, the specter of a president threatening to withhold federal funding from states in crisis, in order to gain a personal political advantage, should sound familiar. It’s essentially what Trump did to Ukraine last year, earning impeachment by the House and what should have been removal by the Senate. The folly of that failure becomes clearer by the day,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch explained.

The editorial was one of two slamming Trump that were published online on Monday. The other was on his “lie of colossal Trumpian proportions.”


