GOP Senate aide: ‘Not sure you’d have a lot of complaints’ if Trump lost and Republicans held Senate

An anonymous aide for a Republican senator tells The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas that many GOP senators wouldn’t be too unhappy to see President Donald Trump lose so long as he didn’t take them down as well.

According to Nicholas, some Republicans find putting up with Trump “exhausting” and could tolerate serving under a President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think people are freaking out that it’s the end of Trump,” the unnamed Senate aide said. “They’re freaking out about [whether] it’s the end of their majority or their career. If Trump goes down and goes down big, that means you lose a lot of congressional seats and Senate races.”

The aide added that “if you had Biden elected and a Republican Senate, I’m not sure you’d have a lot of complaints… they’d be able to adapt to that world.”

Nicholas also reports that Trump really believes he can draw a successful contrast between his administration’s response to COVID-19 and the Obama administration’s response to the H1N1 swine flu — despite the fact that H1N1 only killed 12,000 Americans over the span of a full year while COVID-19 has already killed more than 82,000 Americans in just two months.

“I don’t think anyone was really paying attention to Biden’s role in the H1N1 stuff,” said the Senate aide, casting doubt on Trump’s strategy.