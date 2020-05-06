GOP’s stock-dumping Kelly Loeffler handed millions by company run by her husband before jumping into Senate seat

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was awarded stocks and other compensation worth more than $9 million by her employer after she was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat.

The Georgia Republican was tapped for the Senate seat in December, and her securities filing show Intercontinental Exchange — the parent company for the New York Stock Exchange — gave her the lucrative parting gift on top of her $3.5 million salary from last year, reported the New York Times.

“It looks, feels and has the sweet aroma of a pure windfall,” said Brian Foley, managing director of an executive compensation consulting firm.

Loeffler, who has gained notoriety for selling off millions of dollars in stock following a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January, is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, the chief executive of Intercontinental Exchange.

She had already been granted the awards before her Senate appointment but was supposed to forfeit them by leaving the company, which instead altered the terms of the awards so she could keep them.

“Kelly left millions in equity compensation behind to serve in public office to protect freedom, conservative values and economic opportunity for all Georgians,” said her spokesman, Stephen Lawson. “The obsession of the liberal media and career politicians with her success shows their bias against private sector opportunity in favor of big government.”