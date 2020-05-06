Quantcast
GOP’s stock-dumping Kelly Loeffler handed millions by company run by her husband before jumping into Senate seat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was awarded stocks and other compensation worth more than $9 million by her employer after she was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat.

The Georgia Republican was tapped for the Senate seat in December, and her securities filing show Intercontinental Exchange — the parent company for the New York Stock Exchange — gave her the lucrative parting gift on top of her $3.5 million salary from last year, reported the New York Times.

“It looks, feels and has the sweet aroma of a pure windfall,” said Brian Foley, managing director of an executive compensation consulting firm.

Loeffler, who has gained notoriety for selling off millions of dollars in stock following a closed-door coronavirus briefing in January, is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, the chief executive of Intercontinental Exchange.

She had already been granted the awards before her Senate appointment but was supposed to forfeit them by leaving the company, which instead altered the terms of the awards so she could keep them.

“Kelly left millions in equity compensation behind to serve in public office to protect freedom, conservative values and economic opportunity for all Georgians,” said her spokesman, Stephen Lawson. “The obsession of the liberal media and career politicians with her success shows their bias against private sector opportunity in favor of big government.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
What do they really want? Untangling the baffling demands of re-open protesters

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Dear State House Protesters,

Usually, I’m all in favor of protest. Far be it from me to suggest that you are fodder for some strictly rightist political campaigning, but perhaps you can set down your semi-automatic weapons for a moment. Let’s talk about what exactly you want in these continuing attempts to flaunt public health rules and rush us into re-opening all public activities, forgoing protective masks and forgetting physical distance measures.

It was a beautiful weekend here in New York City, just the kind of weather that you seem to see as demanding that people flock to beaches, golf courses or parks to re-start ball games Right Now. Or visit the beauty salon – today.

Meet the shadowy accountants who do Trump’s taxes and help him seem richer than he is

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On May 12, after a six-week delay caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the epic battle by congressional committees and New York prosecutors to pry loose eight years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Much about the case is without precedent. Oral arguments will be publicly broadcast on live audio. The nine justices and opposing lawyers will debate the issues remotely, from their offices and homes. And the central question is extraordinary: Is the president of the United States immune from congressional — and even criminal — investigation?

Next week’s arguments concern whether Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, must hand over his tax returns and other records to a House committee and the Manhattan district attorney, which have separately subpoenaed them. (There will also be arguments on congressional subpoenas to two of Trump’s banks.) Trump, who promised while running for president to make his tax returns public, has sued to block the documents’ release. The questions apply beyond this case. Trump has repeatedly resisted congressional scrutiny, most recently by vowing to ignore oversight requirements included in the trillion-dollar pandemic-bailout legislation. “I’ll be the oversight,” he declared.

GOP lawmakers got illegal haircuts while calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen salons

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday, state Reps. Steve Toth and Briscoe Cain sat wearing barbers' gowns in a Houston-area salon, ready for their haircuts. Both Republicans were breaking state law by doing so, but to them, it mattered no less — one was there to send a message to Gov. Greg Abbott, and the other was there as an act of civil disobedience.

“A little less on the sides,” Toth, from The Woodlands, told the hairstylist while on the phone with a Texas Tribune reporter, noting that "there's absolutely no reason" why such businesses couldn't reopen their doors under proper health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

