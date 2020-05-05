Gov. Cuomo pleads for debate on reopening America as coronavirus model doubles deaths
NEW YORK — Reopen America and watch more people die.Gov. Andrew Cuomo made an emotional plea for America to debate the rush to reopen states as the daily New York state coronavirus death toll stayed steady at 230.Pointing to a shocking new model that projects a doubling of the death toll, Cuomo said the country needs to have an urgent conversation about the human costs of rushing to reopen during the still-raging pandemic.“The faster we open, the higher the human cost,” he said.“That’s the hard truth we are all dealing with. Let’s be honest and be open about it,” Cuomo said. “The question come…
Trump supporters harass reporters for wearing masks ahead of presidential visit: ‘It looks weak – especially for men’
President Donald Trump headed to Arizona Tuesday to tour a Honeywell factory where they are making N95 masks, but some of his supporters were disgusted by reporters wearing masks ahead of the visit.
According to BrieAnna J. Frank at the Arizona Republic, one man approached them to say that wearing a mask is an example of “submission," though he didn't clarify to whom.
"It’s muzzling yourself, it looks weak - especially for men," the man told them.
"We’re being accused of fear-mongering, not knowing anything and being 'pieces of shit,'" said Frank.
‘A nation of magical thinkers’: Michigan professor warns of ‘apocalyptic’ disregard for truth
A professor at the University of Michigan Law School says that the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a "fundamental flaw" in America's education system.
In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Professor Len Niehoff argues that students are not being taught about the importance of evidence in making public health decisions.
"We have failed to teach a subject of critical importance, and as a result have imperiled our health, our economy, and our republic," Niehoff writes. "We teach it in law school. We call it Evidence."
2020 Election
Trump doomed as re-election bid turns into the ‘coronavirus election’: former Bill Clinton political director
According to a strategy paper compiled by former President Bill Clinton's highly regarded political director, Donald Trump has an uphill battle to stay in the Oval Office after the coronavirus pandemic and associated fall-out upended his campaign's re-election plans.
As reported by Axios, Doug Sosnik, "whose 'big thinks' are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike" has surveyed the 2020 election landscape as does not see any upside for the president despite his ability to fire up his rabid base.