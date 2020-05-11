‘Grim reaper’ Trump brutally fact-checked for boasting about COVID-19 numbers: ‘The White House is a hot spot’

President Donald Trump congratulated himself by falsely claiming coronavirus cases were “going down almost everywhere” — and he got quickly fact-checked.

The U.S. passed 80,000 deaths and more than 1.3 million cases in the COVID-19 pandemic, and some White House officials are reportedly self-isolating after at least three West Wing staffers have tested positive for the virus.

But the president claimed the pandemic was slowing down and credited himself.

“Great credit being given for our Coronavirus response, except in the Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “They are a disgrace to America!”

“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere,” he added. “Big progress being made!”

His claims were met with anger and disbelief.

1.3M cases. 80K dead. That's not anyone's definition of "progress" unless you're the grim reaper. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/9wEw9zUrEd — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

'Going down'? Where? 80,802 Americans are dead.

How many people in the White House have been infected? pic.twitter.com/SeL6SmxRAT — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 11, 2020

the White House is the latest covid hot spot but whatever, my deranged dude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 11, 2020

Tell us AGAIN @realDonaldTrump what a "A SPECTACULAR JOB" you're doing: 70+ DAYS WASTED 33.5 MILLION UNEMPLOYED / 14.7% 81,678 Americans DEAD (5/11/20) 26 TIMES More DEAD than 9/11 23,000 + MORE DEAD than VIETNAM WAR @realDonaldTrump ~ ”DEADIEST American President” — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) May 11, 2020

Sir, the coronavirus is immune to your lies, it just multiplies. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) May 11, 2020

You're lying a lie about a lie about a lie, you lying liar of lies.https://t.co/YIC3z38VUw — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 11, 2020

We seen this deadly movie before. Believe him at your own peril. pic.twitter.com/pTGFVJU33V — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) May 11, 2020

MORE LIES, unless by "almost everywhere" you really mean "almost nowhere." The number of cases and deaths is spiking around the country, because you STILL don't have a national plan. Pathetic. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 11, 2020

It is not just a virus or a pandemic.

It's a global IQ test.

That you failed. — Thorsten in Lockdown (@Airvooocht) May 11, 2020

Known #Covid19 cases increasing in Minnesota, Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Dakota, Oregon, Maine & West Virginia: https://t.co/rRdFQEoVX1 And lack of testing means an undercount. Is that your intent, or are you unable to deliver national test & tracing capacity? pic.twitter.com/jrBBnncDJT — Alex Howard (@digiphile) May 11, 2020

Actually, the RATE of new infections is slightly decreasing in the U.S. The NUMBER of new infections continues to climb dramatically. (I recognize these are difficult concepts for you.) Including in the White House itself. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) May 11, 2020