‘Grim reaper’ Trump brutally fact-checked for boasting about COVID-19 numbers: ‘The White House is a hot spot’

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump congratulated himself by falsely claiming coronavirus cases were “going down almost everywhere” — and he got quickly fact-checked.

The U.S. passed 80,000 deaths and more than 1.3 million cases in the COVID-19 pandemic, and some White House officials are reportedly self-isolating after at least three West Wing staffers have tested positive for the virus.

But the president claimed the pandemic was slowing down and credited himself.

“Great credit being given for our Coronavirus response, except in the Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “They are a disgrace to America!”

“Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere,” he added. “Big progress being made!”

His claims were met with anger and disbelief.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Economists pour cold water on Trump’s promise of a swift post-pandemic recovery

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump's dream that the U.S. economy will swiftly bounce back once America gets back to work following a nationwide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was dashed by economists speaking with the Wall Street Journal who said it will more likely be a long arduous climb that could take two years or more.

With the president and members of the Republican Party hoping and praying for a quick economic rebound that could salvage what might be a devastating November election for the GOP, analysts claim the so-called "V-shaped" return to economic health is likely out of the question.

Breaking Banner

Americans see Trump as the ‘main source’ of COVID-19 misinformation — and it’s not even close: poll

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Whether he's falsely predicting that COVID-19 infections will soon plummet to zero or musing about treating the disease by injecting disinfectants, President Donald Trump has put out a great deal of misinformation about the pandemic.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s contradictory claims about coronavirus testing revealed by damning CNN super-cut

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

All of the countries that have moved forward with reopening have at their core a robust testing operation. The United States may be testing thousands of Americans, but it's a tiny fraction of the country's over 330 million people.

The confusion on testing goes back to a series of confusing statements from President Donald Trump, who appears to be all over the place about what is happening and what should be done.

"We're testing everybody that we need to test," said Trump on Feb. 26.

"Anybody who wants a test can get a test," Trump said March 6.

"We took over an obsolete, broken, testing system," Trump claimed March 21, noting there were no COVID-19 tests left by the Obama administration. The coronavirus didn't come about until 2019, which is why it's named COVID-19.

