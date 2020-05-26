‘Grotesque’ Trump scorched for obsession with late Joe Scarborough staffer — even as her husband begs him to stop

President Donald Trump on Tuesday octupled down on his widely criticized decision to push bogus conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a former staffer.

In a tweet posted this morning, the president once again called for police to investigate the death of Lori Klausutis, the former Scarborough staffer who died in 2001.

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus,” the president wrote in his tweet. “So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

ADVERTISEMENT

An AP fact check of Trump’s claims shows a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s Florida office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

Trump’s latest promotion of this baseless conspiracy theory came on the same morning that Timothy Klausutis, who is Lori Klausutis’s former husband, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging him to take down Trump’s tweets mentioning his late wife.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain,” Klausutis wrote. “I would also ask that you consider Lori’s niece and two nephews who will eventually come across this filth in the future.”

Trump’s decision to once again take up this issue despite Klausutis’s pleas drew swift blowback on the internet — check out some reactions below.

The pleading letter from the dead woman’s husband does not seem to have worked. https://t.co/rnqFgpRweV — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Key point here: President Trump is a terrible human being who is dragging a private family through hell for his enjoyment. Also falsely accusing a journalist of murder, which may actually carry serious costs as, standard in failed republics, his AG does whatever the fuck he wants — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A powerful letter and a simple request from Timothy J. Klausutis:

“The President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him–the memory of my dead wife–and perverted it for perceived political gain…My wife deserves better.” https://t.co/Zd55y8jh5D — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) May 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please read this scathing letter by the widow of the woman who died in Joe Scarsborough’s office, as he begs Trump to stop tweeting this garbage. Her name was Lori Klausutis, and her widow wants Twitter to remove these disgusting tweets.https://t.co/tKT0bMkIvr — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 26, 2020

The psychosis of this sad little man is unreal. Hey @jack — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) May 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It is grotesque that a President of the United States would libel another American in this way with grotesquely baseless charges. But that’s how Donald Trump operates.https://t.co/z32uj1Bd3n — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) May 26, 2020

Donald Trump doesn’t care about Lori Klausutis or her family. She lost consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm collapsed and hit her head. But facts don’t matter to Trump, he’d rather use this tragedy to make disgusting false accusations. 😳 #FactsMatter #UnfitToBePresident — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) May 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Low Class president strikes again — Darryl Silver (@silveraa) May 26, 2020