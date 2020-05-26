Quantcast
‘Grotesque’ Trump scorched for obsession with late Joe Scarborough staffer — even as her husband begs him to stop

May 26, 2020

President Donald Trump on Tuesday octupled down on his widely criticized decision to push bogus conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a former staffer.

In a tweet posted this morning, the president once again called for police to investigate the death of Lori Klausutis, the former Scarborough staffer who died in 2001.

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus,” the president wrote in his tweet. “So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

An  AP fact check of Trump’s claims shows a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s Florida office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

Trump’s latest promotion of this baseless conspiracy theory came on the same morning that Timothy Klausutis, who is Lori Klausutis’s former husband, wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey begging him to take down Trump’s tweets mentioning his late wife.

“I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain,” Klausutis wrote. “I would also ask that you consider Lori’s niece and two nephews who will eventually come across this filth in the future.”

Trump’s decision to once again take up this issue despite Klausutis’s pleas drew swift blowback on the internet — check out some reactions below.

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

