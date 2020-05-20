Quantcast
‘Indecent’: CNN’s Jake Tapper slams Trump for ‘cruelly’ exploiting a woman’s death to attack MSNBC critic

1 min ago

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for exploiting a woman’s tragic death to accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murder.

In a tweet posted earlier in the morning, Trump once again called for law enforcement officials to launch an investigation into “Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough” for supposedly murdering Lori Klausutis, an 28-year-old intern who died in 2001 while working in Scarborough’s Florida office.

However, Tapper linked to an AP fact check that showed a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

“Yet again the president uses the death of Lori Klausutis, 28, to attack Joe Scarborough,” Tapper commented. “In 2001 she fainted, hitting her head. An autopsy revealed a heart condition. There’s no cold case. It’s a tragedy he cruelly exploits. Indecent.”


Conspiracy theorists twist disability laws to claim legal exemption from COVID-19 masks

30 mins ago

May 20, 2020

Conspiracy theorists are spreading misinformation about protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of them are lying about medical conditions to avoid wearing them in public spaces.

A prominent "flat earther" appeared in a viral video delivering a scripted explanation for sidestepping mask requirements at a California supermarket, claiming she suffered from an unspecified medical condition that made face covering dangerous, reported The Daily Beast.

How a company misappropriated Native American culture to sell health insurance

40 mins ago

May 20, 2020

Jill Goodridge was shopping for affordable health insurance when a friend told her about O’NA HealthCare, a low-cost alternative to commercial insurance.

The self-described “health care cooperative” promised a shield against catastrophic claims. Its name suggested an affiliation with a Native American tribe — a theme that carried through on its website, where a feather floats from section to section.

The company promises 24/7 telemedicine and holistic dental care on its website. It says it provides more nontraditional options than “any other health care plan,” including coverage for essential oils, energy medicine and naturopathic care. All of that and conventional care, too.

‘Objectively nuts’: Trump’s threat against Michigan over absentee ballot applications stuns observers

44 mins ago

May 20, 2020

President Donald Trump stunned many observers on Wednesday morning when he threatened to cut off federal aid to Michigan at a time when the state is dealing with both the COVID-19 pandemic and mass flooding caused by a burst dam.

"Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election," the president wrote. "This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

