‘Indecent’: CNN’s Jake Tapper slams Trump for ‘cruelly’ exploiting a woman’s death to attack MSNBC critic

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for exploiting a woman’s tragic death to accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murder.

In a tweet posted earlier in the morning, Trump once again called for law enforcement officials to launch an investigation into “Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough” for supposedly murdering Lori Klausutis, an 28-year-old intern who died in 2001 while working in Scarborough’s Florida office.

However, Tapper linked to an AP fact check that showed a coroner’s report found that Klausutis, who suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition, fainted and fatally hit her head while working in Scarborough’s office. The fact check also noted that Scarborough was in Washington, D.C. at the time of Klausutis’s death.

“Yet again the president uses the death of Lori Klausutis, 28, to attack Joe Scarborough,” Tapper commented. “In 2001 she fainted, hitting her head. An autopsy revealed a heart condition. There’s no cold case. It’s a tragedy he cruelly exploits. Indecent.”