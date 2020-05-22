Quantcast
Epic flop: This white supremacist group’s attempt to rebrand hasn’t gone very well

American Patriots USA, a far-right group in Georgia founded by a longtime white supremacist, has been trying to rebrand itself as a “constitutionalist” conservative organization.

However, The Daily Beast reports that this public image makeover has been failing miserably so far.

APUSA, whose founder Chester Doles has in the past been associated with the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance, has been trying to make itself into a respectable organization by forging ties with Republicans in Georgia.

Doles, who marched in the infamous “United the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, weeks ago renounced his racist past, although even many Trump-supporting Republicans are expressing skepticism that he’s really changed his stripes.

“Doles’ own social media is still rife with bigotry,” The Daily Beast reports. “In April he shared an anti-Semitic screed by the leader of the neo-Confederate group League of the South calling for white-ruled civilizations. Other posts, like an “anti-antifa” meme with a Nazi totenkampf, further called his conversion into question.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a staunch Trump ally who is running for Senate in Georgia, has refused to associate with the group despite its purported move toward moderation.

And GOP primary candidate Kevin Tanner has told the publication that he will not be attending any of APUSA’s events.

“As a Christian, I’m repulsed by bigotry and hatred in all forms, and racism has no place in our state or in the 9th District,” GOP primary candidate Kevin Tanner told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Just as Congressman Doug Collins refused to attend this group’s rally last year, I wouldn’t engage with them in any way, shape or form.”

