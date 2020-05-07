Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose blasts US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is tussling with economic meltdown, China tensions, an irascible boss and now… an attack by the swearing, raging frontman of Guns N’ Roses.
Axl Rose, lead singer of the heavy rock band famous for albums like “Appetite for Destruction,” laid into Mnuchin on Twitter.
“It’s official!” Rose wrote late Wednesday. “Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole.”
“What have you done for the country lately?” he asked the rockstar, seeking to reinforce his patriotic stance by adding a flag emoji.
Unfortunately, the Yale and Goldman Sachs alum put not the US flag but that of Liberia.
That version looks somewhat similar to the American banner but with fewer stripes and, most obviously different, just one star instead of 50.
Rose jumped back at Mnuchin.
“Didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model,” he wrote before going on to lash Mnuchin’s encouragement of Americans to take domestic vacations despite the coronavirus crisis.
While there’s no love between Guns N’ Roses and the White House, one of their songs, “Live and let die” blasted from speakers earlier this week as President Donald Trump toured a mask-making factory in Arizona.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
NFL wants protocols in place to reopen team facilities May 15
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has unveiled protocols that would allow clubs to reopen team facilities to non-players and told all 32 clubs to have them in place by May 15.
In a memo outlining the route to safely reopen workout areas, Goodell asked each club to have an infection response team in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down US sports leagues.
NFL facilities have been closed since March 25 due to the deadly virus outbreak.
The NFL, planning to start its next season on schedule in September, says state government officials must approve reopening facilities while social distancing and other safety measures must be followed.
Trump campaign manager brutally mocked for comparing his operation to the Death Star that gets destroyed — twice
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday drew swift ridicule after he compared the campaign operation he's built to the ill-fated Death Star from the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
"For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star)," Parscale wrote. "It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time."
COVID-19
Lasers could speed up coronavirus diagnostics
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.The big idea
The most common type of test for the new coronavirus takes several hours and is uncomfortable; samples are obtained by sliding a swab into the nose or throat.Shining a laser onto virus samples trapped in mesh of carbon nanotubes will produce a signature ‘reflection.’ Penn State University, CC BY
I am collaborating with other scientists, including Yin-Ting Yeh at Penn State, Elodie Ghedin at New York University, Shengxi Huang at Penn State and Sharon X. Huang at Penn State, on a diagnostic tool to rapidly trap and identify viruses using a laser beam and a detector. The team includes myself, a physicist, as well virologists, engineers, chemists and data scientists.