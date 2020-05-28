Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, ‘horrified’ over death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
NEW YORK — The mother of Eric Garner, who died after screaming “I can’t breathe!” in 2014 while in a banned NYPD chokehold, was “horrified” to hear those words repeated by another black man dying at the hands of police, this time in Minneapolis, she said Wednesday.“To hear him utter the same dying declaration as my son Eric,” Gwen Carr said in a statement about the video of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground for several minutes. “It’s painful but true that black lives continue to be destroyed by police officers in many…
Trump White House hammered for covering up their own economic projections as jobs vanish
The Trump White House has decided against releasing midyear economic projections this summer, breaking precedent at a time when unemployment is expected to top 20 percent.
The Washington Post reports that the administration is not releasing updated economic projections that "would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn" with massive job losses that have topped 36 million in just two months.
Joe Scarborough can sue for defamation — and ‘it could require Mr. Trump to pay substantial punitive damages’: Legal expert
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough may have a defamation case against President Donald Trump, according to one legal expert.
Peter Schuck, an emeritus professor of law at Yale and visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley, laid out the case against the president in a new column for the New York Times.
"Trump’s wantonly cruel tweets about the tragic death in 2001 of Lori Klausutis are distinctive," Schuck writes. "They may constitute intentional torts for which a civil jury could award punitive damages against him."
New study links Fox News viewership to higher non-compliance with stay-at-home orders
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, found that a 1% increase in Fox News viewership in a zip code "reduces the propensity to stay at home by 8.9 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic average."