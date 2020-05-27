Quantcast
Connect with us

Hammer-wielding Trump supporter threatens Latino couple: ‘You Mexicans — go back your country!’

Published

1 min ago

on

A hammer-wielding supporter of President Donald Trump threatened a Latino couple while shopping in Houston.

Constance Lynn Bono was arrested Sunday after she confronted Arturo Corovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco, apparently mistaking the Ecuador natives as Mexican, and screamed bigoted threats at them, reported KPRC-TV.

Franco has been treating coronavirus patients in New Orleans, where the couple now live, while she finishes her medical residency, but decided to visit Texas for a break over Memorial Day weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noticed a woman following behind them while driving to a restaurant, and noticed she was displaying a hammer as she drove.

“She stopped behind us,” Cordovez said. “After that she started showing a hammer through the mirror. She was shaking her arm … and cursing at us, I think. I was thinking, what did I do?”

They called 911 and pulled into a gas station, where the woman pulled alongside them and began screaming.

“She said screamed, ‘You Mexicans, get out of my f*cking country, go back to your f*cking country,’” Franco said.

Then the woman got out of her car holding the hammer and made threatening motions before police arrived and took her into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60-year-old Bono, whose Facebook page is filled with soft-focus selfies and content from black Trump supporters Terrence K. Williams and the Hodge Twins, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony with a punishment range of up to 20 years in prison.

If prosecutors believe she was motivated by racism, the charge could be enhanced to a first-degree felony, carrying a possible life sentence.

“I think she needs help, she needs treatment, but that doesn’t justify the fact she needs to follow the laws of her country,” Franco said. “If she broke the laws here, she needs to pay for what she did. But for me as a physician, I think the most important thing is she needs treatment, she needs help.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien: Trump’s actions are ‘abnormal’ — but the NYT won’t call him out

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

In an interview with The Daily Beast published this Wednesday, former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien spoke about her new podcast Murder on the Towpath, a new true-crime miniseries that’s now available on Luminary. During the interview, the Beast's Marlow Stern asked her about how she became someone who uses Twitter to take the media to task on how it covers Trump.

"I think we’re in an interesting time, and political media is—often—having a bad moment," O'Brien said. "And that’s because they don’t know how to handle a president who is a compulsive liar. I think we’re up to 18,000 verified lies, and they don’t know what to do with that, because there are these unwritten rules about how you handle the presidency."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Minneapolis investor calls security on black businessmen for ‘trespassing’ in their own building

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

A group of black businessmen was confronted by a white venture capitalist for using the private gym in the Minneapolis building where they rent an office.

The Tuesday evening encounter was recorded by one of the men who own the digital marketing firm Top Figure, and shows venture capitalist Tom Austin asking whether they "belong" in the shared private gym.

"What office are you in?" Austin says, as the men try to explain they are tenants in the building. "I'm calling 911 now."

The men told Austin, who identified himself in the video, they were all tenants and pointed out later they needed key cards to access most parts of the building.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Surgeon general corrects Trump after he goes on bizarre tangent about insulin

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump mused about taking insulin during a White House event for seniors with diabetes, even though he does not have the disease.

This article was originally published at Salon

The president on Tuesday unveiled a White House plan that would slash the price of insulin for Medicare recipients and wondered if he should try to the hormone himself.

"I don't use insulin," Trump said. "Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it, but I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image