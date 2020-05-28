Quantcast
Here’s a major risk for coronavirus spread that everyone seems to be overlooking

Published

22 mins ago

on

A public health expert warned that the coronavirus can linger in the air and infect others.

Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the World Health Organization are overlooking airborne transmission and focusing instead on COVID-19’s spread through droplets and surfaces.

“This is why you clean and disinfect surfaces, but they’ve ignored airborne transmission,” Allen said.

Allen pointed to a choir practice in Washington state where 52 members of a 61-person choir became ill, and two died.

“If you go through a process of elimination through these modes of transmissions, it’s clear airborne happened there,” Allen said. “Was it fomite or contaminated surfaces? Unlikely — each person handled their own chair and did hand washing. Was it large droplet? Maybe that contributed, but if I was a singer I would infect the people right around me. You can’t get people 50 people infected unless airborne is playing a role there.”

“Here is what tipped me off and caught my eye from doing these forensic investigations,” Allen said. “The choir practice happened at 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at night. You know what happens in buildings at that hour? They turn off the ventilation system. There’s clear telltale signs — with the cruise ship, Biogen and many others — that airborne [transmission] is happening. I don’t understand the reluctant to acknowledge this. We need to acknowledge it if we are going to put in the appropriate controls get the pandemic under control before a vaccine.”

Trump promises to sign Executive Order today to punish Facebook and Twitter after he was fact-checked on two tweets

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order in retribution for Twitter appending a "get the facts" label on two of his tweets that were not only false but designed to suppress the vote. On Wednesday Trump responded to the new labels by tweeting, “Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” which is false, and promising tech companies he would “strongly regulate, or close them down."

Central Park incident just one more example of white women using their status to terrorize black men: NYT’s Charles Blow

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Amy Cooper is just the latest example of white women using their privilege and femininity to terrorize black men, according to a new column from Charles Blow.

The New York Times columnist explains that a video recording of an incident involving Cooper, an investment manager, and Christian Cooper, a science editor, has a long and shameful historical precedent.

"This racial street theater against black people is an endemic, primal feature of the Republic," Blow write. "Specifically, I am enraged by white women weaponizing racial anxiety, using their white femininity to activate systems of white terror against black men. This has long been a power white women realized they had and that they exerted."

