Here’s how Pompeo tried to fast-track Saudi arms deal that caused IG alarm: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered his aides to come up with a justification for an emergency order expediting a controversial Saudi arms deal.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered officials in the State Department to find a justification for the emergency authorization he had already decided to invoke to speed up an $8 billion arms deal with several Middle Eastern nations and conceal it from scrutiny, CNN reports,” wrote Blake Montgomery.

“The May 2019 authorization was a problem in search of a solution, as department personnel had to assume that the secretary would make the emergency authorization and then devise a reason he was allowed to do so,” continued the report. “Arms deals without emergency authorization require 30 days for congressional review and may not go through.”


A Swedish catastrophe: Conservatives’ favorite pandemic policy turns out to be quite deadly

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Many conservatives are praising Sweden for its decision to not issue stay-at-home orders or close down businesses like cafes and restaurants. Indeed, anti-lockdown protesters have started using "Be more like Sweden" as a mantra in their attempt to convince American policymakers to put an end to the lockdowns that have swept the country.

Yet the public health data suggests that Sweden's hands-off approach to fighting the pandemic has been dangerous.

Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump's comments on Twitter.

"Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America's staunchest proponents of eugenics," Greenblatt noted.

‘Pandering from her gilded cage’: Melania Trump scorned for coronavirus town hall message

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a pre-recorded message to the American people as part of CNN's coronavirus town hall.

Many commenters on social media were not impressed with her speech.

Melania Trump just... shouldn’t talk. She advises the kids to read a book. We know she hasn’t read s—-. #CNN #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/LKqqzfwIyd

