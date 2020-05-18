His doctor is ‘giving him Skittles’: Critics doubt Trump is taking Hydroxychloroquine

On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to protect himself from coronavirus — a measure that is medically inadvisable and was quickly warned against even on Fox News.

But is Trump actually taking the drug? Some commenters on social media are not certain the president is telling the truth.

Trump is either unnecessarily taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug which can cause hallucinations and heart failure, or he’s irresponsibly lying about it https://t.co/GxVzfBmk2Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

I don’t take hydroxychloroquine. None of our doctors at Cool Quit take hydroxychloroquine. We have not prescribed hydroxychloroquine to the thousands of patients who have come to us for coronavirus screening and evaluations. Trump says he’s taking it, but he’s probably lying. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 18, 2020

If Trump has really been taking hydroxychloroquine for the past “week-and-a-half” as he just blurted our at a press conference, do we really think he would have been able to keep his mouth shut about it? Come on, man! — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 18, 2020

Trump says he’s now taking hydroxychloroquine. He might be lying but could it be because he has a small stake in the company Sanofi who owns it? That’s according to Forbes this past April… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 18, 2020

I dont believe Trump’s claim that he is taking hydroxychloroquine. What doctor would prescribe it for an older, obese guy with a heart problem? It is ineffective in preventing coronavirus and increases rate of cardiac arrhythmia. My question is.why is he pushing it? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 18, 2020

I don't believe for a second trump is taking hydroxychloroquine. He claims the White house doctor said it was fine for him to take. Dear god he will kill more people with this ridiculous lie. Is there nothing that can be done to get him out of office???? @RepAdamSchiff — Doreen (@Doreen09331357) May 18, 2020

Did Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix recommend that Trump take hydroxychloroquine? I can't wait for the first reporter to ask Fauci/Brix if they agree with him taking it. I ask these questions to expose the lie that Trump is NOT taking it. I don't believe it for one second. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 18, 2020

Cuomo got a COVID test on live TV yesterday. No one believes Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine (AND has been for weeks, but only disclosed it today). Solution: Trump takes his daily hydroxychloroquine on live TV. How can he object? https://t.co/NCnDJr7Kil — Kelly Steele (@steelekelly) May 18, 2020

Trump is not taking hydroxychloroquine, but his lying about taking it will signal to millions of Americans that they can and should take it. He is recklessly putting more lives in danger, and the media needs to do all they can to frame this responsibly. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 18, 2020

