Hospital workers complain of minimal disclosure after COVID exposures
Dinah Jimenez assumed a world-class hospital would be better prepared than a chowder house to inform workers when they had been exposed to a deadly virus.So, when her boyfriend, an employee of a popular seafood restaurant in Seattle, received a call from his boss on a Sunday in late March telling him a co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he needed to quarantine for 14 days, she said she assumed she’d get a similar call from the University of Washington Medical Center. After all, the infected restaurant employee worked a second job alongside her at the hospital’s Plaza Cafe.That…
‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO
The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.
The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one."
Fox News’ campaign to ‘put a target’ on Dr. Fauci’s back exposed by CNN supercut
A CNN supercut of footage from Fox News on Tuesday night revealed how the network has launched a coordinated attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
During a segment about clashes between medical experts and White House economic advisers on reopening the American economy, CNN's Alisyn Camerota played a montage of Fox News hosts slamming Fauci this week -- and she encouraged viewers to "see if you can spot the coordinated talking points."
Trump ‘usually doesn’t attend’ coronavirus task force meetings: White House reporter
President Donald Trump doesn't usually attend his coronavirus task force meetings, according to a White House correspondent.
Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the president doesn't seem to understand that reopening businesses too soon will lead to another surge of infections and set the economy back even further, because he doesn't interact much with his public health experts.
"You are having some of the public health officials like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Dr. [Deborah] Birx are saying that publicly but also privately in the Situation Room in the task force meetings chaired by the vice president," Lemire said. "Meetings, mind you, the president himself usually doesn't attend. But those are happening less frequently, even within the building there's the focus towards the economy now, less of the public health."