House passes $3 trillion new coronavirus stimulus bill: What does it mean?
The House of Representatives passed the massive$3 trillion coronavirusstimulus bill on Friday evening. This new bill, called the HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solution) Act, promises hazard pay for frontline healthcare workers, aid to state and local governments, stimulus checks to all, student loan relief, and more.New coronavirus stimulus bill: what next?Even though the bill has passed the House, it still has a long way to go to become law. To become law, the bill needs to pass both the House and the Senate and then be signed by the president. The new coronavirus sti…
Trump loyalist secretly slams president behind his back over ‘botched’ handling of pandemic
According to a report from the Daily Beast, billionaire Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel has become disenchanted with the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently keeping his distance from Trump's 2020 re-election efforts.
The report from the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay states, "During the last presidential campaign, Facebook board member and billionaire Peter Thiel was among Donald Trump’s most important backers, campaigning for the future president as a “proud,” openly gay supporter of the Republican nominee and even speaking at the Republican Party’s 2016 convention. Four years later, Thiel has taken on a dramatically reduced—if not altogether nonexistent—role in pushing for Trump 2020."
America’s 53 million caregivers: More than 1 in 5 Americans are taking care of their elderly, ill and disabled relatives and friends
Immunocompromised people, seniors with dementia and anyone with a chronic disease are more likely to experience the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Caregivers face new worries due to the coronavirus, including whether they can they still assist their vulnerable relatives and friends and what they should do if they themselves or someone they live with gets sick.
This quandary affects about 21.3% of Americans. The total number of Americans doing this unpaid work has reached an estimated 53 million in 2019, according to the latest data collected by the National Alliance for Caregiving, an advocacy and research organization, and AARP. That number, which excludes people caring for children without disabilities, is up from 43.5 million, the previous estimate made in 2015.
Remote work worsens inequality by mostly helping high-income earners
The importance of remote work, also known as telecommuting, is evident during the current COVID-19 crisis. During a period of confinement and physical distancing, telecommuting has enabled some workers to carry out their usual tasks from home.
But remote work can also be a source of socioeconomic inequality for workers in many different ways. These are related to the job sector and employers, as well as to the loss of the benefits associated with remote work.
As shown in the graph below, compiled from the 2015 Canadian General Social Survey (GSS), the number of telecommuters increases with personal income. The higher a person’s salary, the most likely they are to be able to work from home: