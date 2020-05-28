Quantcast
Connect with us

‘How dare you’: Pastor infected with coronavirus slams faith leaders who kept their churches open

Published

24 mins ago

on

A California pastor is urging other religious leaders to heed lockdown orders and keep their churches closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Reverend Johnnie Clark with Word Assembly Church in East Oakland says it’s a matter of life and death — something he’s familiar with since he’s now recovering from the virus.

Clark says he misses the church he’s been preaching at for 15 years, which has been empty since March when the lockdown orders started, Fox 9 reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Clark was sick with the virus, he said the pain was so unbearable that he contemplated suicide.

“I was in such horrible turmoil and ache,” he said. “I actually wanted to take my life.”

He was in the hospital for over a month and was on a ventilator for 10 days.

In a message to other pastors who insist on keeping their churches open, Clark’s words were simple: “How dare you.”

“Who are you to tell people to go to a place that’s unsafe?” Clark said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Fox 9’s report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new anti-Twitter order could blow up in conservatives’ faces: Top right-wing media personality

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's new executive order that's aimed at opening social media companies up to more lawsuits could seriously backfire on conservative critics of the platforms, writes one top right-wing media personality.

In analyzing the reported contents of Trump's new order, conservative Ben Shapiro warns that stripping websites' immunity for the content posted on their pages by third parties could seriously damage conservative media in the future.

"Here's the inevitable effect of destroying [Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act]: all comments sections will be taken down," writes Shapiro. "No website has the resources to actively edit all comments in order to shield themselves from liability, and no website is willing to leave comments entirely standards-free."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘How dare you’: Pastor infected with coronavirus slams faith leaders who kept their churches open

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

A California pastor is urging other religious leaders to heed lockdown orders and keep their churches closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Reverend Johnnie Clark with Word Assembly Church in East Oakland says it's a matter of life and death -- something he's familiar with since he's now recovering from the virus.

Clark says he misses the church he's been preaching at for 15 years, which has been empty since March when the lockdown orders started, Fox 9 reports.

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Pennsylvania Dem unloads on GOPers who pushed to reopen as they hid colleague’s COVID-19 infection

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims (D) lashed out at Republican lawmakers who remained silent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Democrats this week accused Republicans of withholding information after Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) tested positive for the virus.

"It's been a week, perhaps longer, that House Republican leadership knew that at least one of their members had tested positive for COVID-19," Sims explained in a Facebook post. "But they didn't go on quarantine until they were done serving alongside us, especially those of us that serve on the State Government Committee."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image