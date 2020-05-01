How Trump rolled back protections for seniors before the COVID-19 crisis
Trump to Speak About “Protecting America’s Seniors” After Gutting Protections for Nursing Home ResidentsQ1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreWASHINGTON, D.C. –This afternoon, President Trump is scheduledto speak on “protecting America’s seniors.” His remarks will follow dangerous moves by the Trump administration to roll back regulations supporting nursing home residents, including weakening requirements for facilities to have infection specialists on staff and undermining people’s abilities to sue facilities with claims of elder abuse, sexual harassment, or wrongful death on behalf…
