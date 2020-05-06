Quantcast
Connect with us

How Trump ‘wasted’ yet another month in his losing battle against COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

In April, President Donald Trump’s tone when discussing the coronavirus crisis was much different from what it had been in February — when the president downplayed the threat it posed to the United States. Trump finally, acknowledged how deadly COVID-19 was. But despite this superficial change, according to Jeremy Konyndyk, an expert in outbreak preparedness, Trump’s response to the crisis has continued to be woefully inadequate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times, in an article published in late March, described February as a “lost month” in which Trump should have been getting the U.S. prepared for a deadly pandemic but didn’t take the threat seriously. And Konyndyk, journalist German Lopez explains in Vox, believes that April was a lost month as well.

Konyndyk used a Twitter thread to describe the ways in which “the federal government wasted April in its response to the coronavirus. Despite some gains in March on health care capacity and testing, the U.S. failed to capitalize on social distancing throughout April to continue scaling up measures and get the coronavirus under control.”

The U.S., according to Konyndyk, should have done a lot more coronavirus testing last month.

“In the last week of April,” Lopez points out, “the U.S. averaged around 220,000 tests a day — not much of an improvement from the roughly 150,000 a day that it reported during the first few weeks of the month, and far from what experts say is needed to control the outbreak as South Korea and Germany have.”

Trump has been pushing for the U.S. to reopen its economy sooner rather than later, but Konyndyk believes it is much too soon for that to happen. He told Vox: “There’s no definitive downturn. We’re on a plateau.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Coronavirus has inflicted widespread misery on a long list of countries. On Tuesday, for example, researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported COVID-19 death counts of 29,315 for Italy, 25,428 for Spain and 25,204 for France compared to more than 70,100 deaths in the United States. But Konyndyk, Lopez observes, believes that the U.S. has been uniquely bad in its coronavirus response in that it continued to screw up even when it became obvious how much of a threat the disease posed.

When asked what the U.S. should have done in April that it didn’t do, Konyndyk responded: “We should have been laying the groundwork for going from being stuck to actually suppressing cases, and laying the groundwork for an ability to lift the (stay-at-home) orders in a safe way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S., Konyndyk stressed, still needs to seriously ramp up its coronavirus testing.

“We need to test much more widely,” Konyndyk told Vox. “We need to scale up contact tracing. We need to protect the most vulnerable populations. We need enhanced surveillance so we can actually see what this virus is doing. And we need to reinforce the hospital system.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president's "weak spot" during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.

Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him "crazed Rick Wilson."

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Arizona officials tell university researchers to ‘pause’ COVID-19 modeling — just as governor lifts lockdown

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Arizona Republic reported that officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services ordered a team of researchers from two public state universities to "pause" work on a model of the coronavirus pandemic — and limited their access to data.

"The modeling team of about two dozen professors at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona was compiling the most robust public model in Arizona of COVID-19," reported Rachel Leingang. "The email, from DHS bureau chief of public health statistics S. Robert Bailey, came on Monday evening, after Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to begin easing social distancing in the coming days."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The worst is yet to come: America’s unemployment crisis is grim and getting grimmer 

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Like a global tsunami, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge loss of life and taken a massive economic toll.

In the US economy, skyrocketing unemployment is the most-visible sign of the devastation: almost overnight, at least 30 million workers lost their jobs.

The April employment report, due out Friday, is expected to show the unemployment rate soaring into double digits, perhaps as high as 20 percent, far surpassing the worst of the global financial crisis and reaching levels not seen since the Great Depression last century.

The US government and central bank worked at a stunning pace to rush out aid and financing to workers and businesses to try to prevent a complete economic collapse, but there is a growing fear that the temporary shutdowns imposed to contain the spread of the virus will become permanent for many companies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image