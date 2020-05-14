‘I clearly made a mistake’: Mitch McConnell admits to Fox News that he misled Trump supporters

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) falsely claimed that the Obama administration did not leave the Trump administration “any kind of game plan” for a pandemic.

The Republican Senate leader, who is facing reelection in Kentucky in 2020, made his comments on Monday’s “Team Trump Livestream.”

McConnell was fact-checked for his false claim by former Obama administration Ebola czar Ron Klain.

We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook…. that they ignored And an office called the Pandemic Preparedness Office… that they abolished. And a global monitoring system called PREDICT .. that they cut by 75% https://t.co/OD94v0UI4n — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 12, 2020

That was confirmed by testimony from Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday.

McConnell was asked about his comments during an interview with Fox News personality Bret Baier.

“I was wrong, they did leave behind a plan so I clearly made a mistake in that regard,” McConnell admitted.

