‘I don’t know anything about him’: Trump admits he doesn’t know why State Dept IG deserved to be fired

30 mins ago

On Monday, at a roundtable discussion with restaurant executives, President Donald Trump was asked about the firing of the State Department inspector general. His response was to plead total ignorance on the matter.

“I don’t know anything about him,” said Trump of Steve Linick, whose firing has raised controversy because he participated in the impeachment inquiry, and because he was in the process of investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He added that. “I don’t think it sounds, like, that important.”

Trump also claimed that “If I didn’t fire him, they would’ve criticized me too.”

