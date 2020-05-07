Quantcast
‘I don’t see this epidemic ending soon’: Public health expert outlines dire consequences of Trump’s COVID-19 failures

Published

1 min ago

on

A public health expert warned that schools could not safely reopen in the fall until the White House delivers on its promise made as states began shutting down two months ago.

Nadia Abuelezam, an epidemiologist and professor at Boston College’s School of Nursing, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s administration had squandered up to eight weeks of lockdowns in some states.

“The reason why we’ve been in lockdown — there are a number of reasons,” Abuelezam said. “One is to let the health care system keep up with the demand. Another reason is, hopefully, to buy a little bit of time, to start improving our testing capacity, start improving our capacity to contact trace and isolate people who are positive. Certainly, an improvement in our testing, whether that’s sort of quick diagnostic testing, or whether that’s sort of quick diagnostic testing, or whether that’s providing a landscape of test, trace and isolate.”

“I think these are all things that we should be thinking about improving during this time of lockdown,” she added. “As you’ve mentioned, some states decided to move out of lockdown without that supply chain and also without a system in place, to try to prevent new infections and spread in these areas.”

As a result, Abuelezam said, individuals should continue to practice social distancing for the foreseeable future.

“I think a lot of this, again, depends on the system that we can have in place, to be able to test people, to be able to contact trace and make sure we’re protecting all of the potential contacts, to be able to isolate people, and then also to be able to treat and support people,” she said. “Really, the timeline is going to depend on our ability to get the system in place.”

“I do think that this is going to be a bit of a longer lasting epidemic than people might be expecting,” Abuelezam added. “I think people should really plan to maintain social distancing for a bit longer, especially to protect their families and the vulnerable in the population. In my perspective, I don’t see this epidemic ending anytime soon. I do think that a vaccine will really be needed in order to make this sort of an official stop, have an official stop to the epidemic. Again, this system needs to be in place. We need to be able to test, we need to be able to trace, we need to be able to isolate. Until that happens, I’m not sure that it would be really safe to go back to all of our normal activities.”

Trump’s press secretary calls mass testing ‘nonsensical’ — even though she gets tested weekly

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has no plan for stopping COVID-19 from ravaging the country, so he expects the rest of us to simply continue on with our lives — no matter the cost.

But there is a plan in place for him to avoid the virus. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and those around them are frequently being tested for the coronavirus to keep White House leadership safe, even while testing for regular Americans remains inadequate.

Among those who are tested regularly in the president's inner circle is White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, according to the New York Times:

The pandemic could mean the end of globalization — and is that such a bad thing?

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Globalization is not a new phenomenon. As evolutionary anthropologist Peter Turchin noted in a recent blog post, it's something that happens in pulses, or waves — starting with waves of Afro-Eurasian "continentalization" in the Old World and of "Mediterraneanization" before that — and the waves often break with pandemics, just like the one we're experiencing now. It can take generations to recover.

Expecting a "return to normal" or a "V-shaped recovery" in light of this history is wishful thinking at best. COVID-19 appears to have a single-digit mortality rate that's much lower than pandemics of the past. But its spread is far more rapid, and our neoliberal, debt-financed, just-in-time, global-supply-chain economic system deliberately has far less resilience than previous globalized trade systems. Plus, this may be just a hint of worse pandemics to come. "Government is the problem," neoliberals argue — except when it's working in service of the market. "Not so much," the pandemic reminds us, with climate crises looming right behind it. A response that prioritizes enhanced resilience may be both the most prudent and the most visionary alternative we have.

White House reporter reveals alarming truth about Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A White House correspondent revealed that President Donald Trump's disjointed response to the coronavirus crisis was largely driven by media coverage.

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where co-host Mika Brzezinski asked why the president had changed his mind on winding down his coronavirus task force one day after floating that possibility.

"Does he know that when you talk about shutting down a task force one day, and 24 hours later, you say people called him, that he is thinking and flying by the seat of his pants?" Brzezinski asked. "Does he know he is exposing himself by the day, as to not being fully connected with the gravity of this problem? Is anyone helping him?"

