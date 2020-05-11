‘I don’t think the system broke down’: Trump denies any problems as multiple White House staffers test positive
At Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked how the system broke down such that three people in the White House could test positive.
Trump’s response was to deny that there was any problem. “I don’t think the system broke down,” he said.
“We have a lot of people that work here,” Trump continued. “Because we’re running a country … we have a lot of people coming in and out.” He added that because all the people who visit the Oval Office directly are tested, “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever.”
He reiterated that the government has “great capability” to test people with “incredible machines.”
