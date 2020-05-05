Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I hate Florida!’ How the coronavirus convinced one snowbird to fly back home

Published

1 min ago

on

We get dozens of tipshere at NJ Advance Media, and during the coronaviruscrisis, most of them are pretty darn depressing. Death. Illness. Unemployment. These are difficult times, and the story ideas we receive from readers reflect that.Then, in the middle of all that darkness last week, came a “tip” that began like this:“I’m moving BACK TO JERSEY!! Yep. You read that right. Very hopefully in June. It means that much to me to get out of Florida. Moving here was the biggest mistake of my life!”Well, that got our attention.It isn’t exactly newsworthy that Joy Obade, a 72-year-old resident of The …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I hate Florida!’ How the coronavirus convinced one snowbird to fly back home

Published

1 min ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

We get dozens of tipshere at NJ Advance Media, and during the coronaviruscrisis, most of them are pretty darn depressing. Death. Illness. Unemployment. These are difficult times, and the story ideas we receive from readers reflect that.Then, in the middle of all that darkness last week, came a “tip” that began like this:“I’m moving BACK TO JERSEY!! Yep. You read that right. Very hopefully in June. It means that much to me to get out of Florida. Moving here was the biggest mistake of my life!”Well, that got our attention.It isn’t exactly newsworthy that Joy Obade, a 72-year-old resident of The ... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’re on our own — the president has abandoned us’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe applauds Americans for social distancing

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough applauded the efforts of Americans to slow the spread of the coronavirus because President Donald Trump had abdicated his leadership.

The "Morning Joe" host said the public understood the risk from the COVID-19 pandemic better than the president, and he said they're not swallowing Trump's lies.

"It's in our hands, and the economy will survive because we have no choice," Scarborough said. "Our country will move forward because we have no choice. Unfortunately, the pathway forward is doing that, as we heard earlier today, as a CEO of Ford said, as we're hearing from governors, on our own. The president has abandoned us, he's abandoned reality."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘An unholy alliance’: Catholic leaders push back at Trump’s desperate appeal for their votes

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

According to a report from NPR, President Donald Trump is desperately attempting to add Catholic voters to his fold as he faces a November election where he is trailing in the polls.

With evangelical Christians still backing the president in large numbers, Trump's re-election advisers hope to add another solid voting block to bolster his chances -- but Catholic leaders are balking at being seen backing the president and want to remain non-partisan.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image