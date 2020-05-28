Quantcast
‘I have no time for this’: The View’s Meghan McCain blasts GOP conspiracies about voting by mail

Published

1 hour ago

on

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain broke with fellow Republicans who claim voting by mail is rife with fraud.

President Donald Trump and other GOP elected officials warn that efforts to make absentee ballots more easily available will allow Democrats to steal the election, but McCain said that hasn’t been the case in her home state.

“That’s not accurate,” McCain said. “Arizona has voted red every election since 1953, and as Sunny [Hostin] pointed out a few shows ago, 70 percent of Arizonans vote in by absentee ballot or by mail. This is all just trafficking in complete and utter inaccuracies and falsehoods, and it’s Thursday. We’ve had a long week, and I have no time for this.”

She also dismissed the president’s threats against social media companies as meaningless.

“The fact that Jack Dorsey is an unbiased person in this is irrational,” McCain said. “That’s fine, every private company is free to have whatever political beliefs they want, and he has given donations to people like Tulsi Gabbard — he’s a proud progressive, and that’s great.”

“Part of the problem here is I don’t understand what anyone’s talking about,” she added. “So the president wants to censor a public platform where he has 80 million followers, and Twitter wants to start fact-checking tweets. If we’re going to go down this road, every journalist, every commentator, every teenager who says they can run, you know, 100 miles in two minutes is going to be fact-checked. That’s not logical, you might as well shut down the platform in its entirety. I think this is all theater on the parts of the tech companies and on President Trump, and I think they’re all virtue signaling to each other’s bases and audiences, and I think this is a complete waste of time especially with 100,000 deaths right now.”


