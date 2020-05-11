‘I need a cold shower’: CNN’s John Berman disturbed after guest talks about making Dr. Fauci a sex symbol

CNN’s John Berman on Monday appeared disturbed after a guest on his show described Dr. Anthony Fauci as a sex symbol.

Berman’s reaction came after co-host Alisyn Camerota interviewed Sally Quinn, a longtime journalist who in 1991 published a romance novel that featured a dashing doctor who was inspired by Fauci.

Quinn told Camerota that she was inspired to write a character based on Fauci after sitting next to him at an exclusive dinner in Washington, D.C. at a time when he had gained fame by working on treatments for HIV.

“We just sort of immediately got into a very intense conversation, and I just found him riveting, and unbelievably attractive, and charismatic,” Quinn explained. “I thought he was brilliant. He had an incredible mind. He had a wonderful sort of witty sense of humor, and he was one of those guys who was interested as well as interesting. I mean, he was asking me questions and we just hit it off immediately, and I just thought, wow, this guy — I thought he was really sexy, and you know, he was.”

After watching the interview, Berman told Camerota, “I feel like I need a cold shower.”

Berman disturbed after guest talks about making Dr. Fauci a sex symbol from Brad Reed on Vimeo.