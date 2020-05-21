Quantcast
‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear

Published

1 min ago

on

At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. “I think I look better in the mask,” he said.

This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.

Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn’t want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump visits Michigan — and doubles down on threat to without federal aid from the battleground state

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his threats to withhold federal aid to Michigan because the state allowing voters to vote absentee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump could not answer what aid he would cut.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reported on Trump's visit to a Ford plant.

The President is doubling down on his threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan, claiming the state is engaging in voter fraud.

Trump blames the media for the reason he didn’t wear a mask at the Ford factory in Michigan

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

While Michigan leaders begged President Donald Trump to wear a mask to protect their state and the workers at the Ford plant, Trump said he didn't want to because it would give the press too much satisfaction.

Others at Ford were clad in masks:

Here is Trump holding a plastic face mask, which he also chose not to wear:

FBI says Naval Air Station shooting is a terrorist attack — the second in six months: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, ABC news reported that the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi that wounded a guard and resulted in the death of the shooter was terrorism-related, according to the FBI.

If true, this marks the second terrorist attack on a naval station in six months — although the FBI has not yet clarified what evidence supports that it was terrorism, or whether the two incidents are linked.

