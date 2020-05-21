‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear

At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. “I think I look better in the mask,” he said.

This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.

Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn’t want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.

Watch below: