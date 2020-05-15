‘I will knock you out!’ Man goes on rampage in store after workers ask him to put on a mask or leave
A man in a 99 Cents Only store in San Antonio went on an angry rampage this week when employees at the store asked him to put on a mask or leave.
Local news station KSAT reports that the man was caught on video profanely yelling at employees, while even getting into a shoving match with a customer who was filming him on his phone.
At the start of the video, the man is seen yelling at employees and telling them that he doesn’t need to wear a mask because Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told him they weren’t necessary.
The man then became enraged when he saw someone taking a video of him on their phone.
“Are you filming me?!” he shouted. “I will knock your ass out, man!”
He then tried to rip the phone away from the person filming him and shoved him away.
“Don’t record me!” he screamed.
Watch the video below.
COVID-19
Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis
Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday after less than a month on the job over what an official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiraling coronavirus crisis.
Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, joined the far-right president's cabinet on April 17, the day after Bolsonaro sacked his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.
Mandetta had also clashed with the president, a vocal critic of the stay-at-home measures the then-minister recommended to contain the new coronavirus.
Teich took over the post promising "total alignment" with the president, but rifts soon emerged.
Breaking Banner
Detroit man facing felony charge after death threat to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A Detroit man is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) reports the Detroit News.
Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, has been charged by Lansing prosecutor Kym Worthy with a false report of terrorism after his arraignment back on April 22.
"Tesh allegedly communicated through a social media messenger with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit, the release said," the Detroit News reports.
COVID-19
