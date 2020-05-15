Quantcast
Illinois woman arrested after complaining about COVID-19 symptoms then spitting in nurse’s face

2 hours ago

According to SaukValley.com, a 33-year-old Oswego woman has been taken into custody after spitting into a hospital nurse’s face after first stating she was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, then changing her mind and trying to leave.

The reports states that Cynthia Meyers, 33, was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of aggravated battery to the nurse.

According to the police report Meyers admitted herself to the AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, complaining of having breathing issues, then decided to leave while undergoing treatment. When the nurse asked her to sign paperwork related to her discharge, Meyers reportedly “lunged towards the nurse and spit in her face.”

She then walked out of the hospital.

Meyers is due to appear in court June 17, according to court records.


‘It causes drugs – it causes suicide’: Trump defends his push to end coronavirus restrictions as reporters grill him

4 mins ago

May 15, 2020

During a press conference at the White House this Friday, President Trump continued his rationale for reopening the country early after a reporter asked him how public confidence will match up to reopening since a vaccine isn't available yet. Trump then repeated his downplaying of the coronavirus threat.

According to Trump, what he says is the virus' limited threat is why he thinks schools "should be back in the fall."

"I think that lots of things should happen," Trump said. "I don't think that you should have 70-year-old teachers back yet, they should wait until everything is gone ... but we want to see our schools back, we want to see our country start to work again."

Newly uncovered prehistoric human footprints provide a rare glimpse into ancient human group behavior

11 mins ago

May 15, 2020

When it comes to reconstructing how ancient creatures lived, palaeontologists like us are as much detectives as we are scientists.

We’re used to partial evidence, dead ends and red herrings. It’s especially hard to reconstruct ancient behaviors, something we are particularly interested in. We must rely on either skeletal remains or the physical things left behind by ancient people to deduce anything about their lives, be it what they ate, how they moved or the origins of complex behaviors like creating tools or communicating with language.

Secret Service signs $179,000 golf cart contract for summer at Trump’s New Jersey golf course: report

13 mins ago

May 15, 2020

According to a report from the Washington Post's Fahrenthold, the Secret Service agreed to a $179,000 contract earlier this week with a company that will supply them with golf carts to be used for just the summer when protecting Donald Trump at his New Jersey golf course.

  While the Bedminster golf course is currently closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis, it is expected to open soon allowing the president to golf once again and agents to follow along in the carts that will be available to them until Oct. 31.

