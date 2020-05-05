Immigration detainees near San Diego say they aren’t isolated while waiting for coronavirus test results
SAN DIEGO — Maria Garcia had a cough and body aches. When she talked, she ran out of breath.Garcia, who has been detained by federal immigration authorities at Otay Mesa Detention Center since October, was tested for the novel coronavirus about two weeks ago.While she waited for the result to come back, she remained in her regular housing unit.Days later, officials told her and several other women in her unit to gather their belongings. Once they got to the new unit, one woman asked why they had been moved.“Did we test positive?” Garcia said the woman asked the guards.They had.Detainees, inmat…
Cuomo offers path to reopening parts of New York as coronavirus death toll dips to 226
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday laid out a path that could see some regions of upstate New York start to reopen as soon as May 15 as the coronavirus death toll took a significant drop to 226.Even as the Democratic governor said that statewide shutdown rules will officially expire in less than two weeks, he laid out stringent conditions that must be met before even little-impacted regions can start to reopen.“Regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis, but these are the facts that they have to have in place to do it,” he said.Cuomo laid out an intricate set of requirements, inclu... (more…)
New national guidelines take a hard-line stance on doctor sex abuse
ATLANTA — On a unanimous vote, the Federation of State Medical Boards has approved a massive overhaul of its guidelines for disciplining physicians who sexually exploit patients, advising medical boards across the country to consider the terrible impact on victims and to stop shielding doctors from consequences.The changes were prompted by groundbreaking investigative journalism that exposed the extent of the problem nationwide, more victims speaking out and the societal impact of #MeToo. In a Zoom meeting Saturday, the federation’s house of delegates voted to adopt a strongly worded, 30-page ... (more…)
California to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday
Some retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the state's governor announced on Monday.
"Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order," Governor Gavin Newsom said. "But make no mistake -- this virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk."
His announcement came following protests across the state last week to demand the lifting of restrictions that have kept the majority of Californians at home and crippled the state's economy, one of the largest in the world.