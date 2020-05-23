In Atlanta, Pence calls Georgia’s reopening an ‘example to the nation’
ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence on Friday praised Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia restaurant owners who have reopened their establishments in recent weeks, lending a high-level of support to state leaders who have been criticized for ending pandemic restrictions too soon.Pence said Georgia is setting “an example to the nation” by being among the first and most aggressive to restart its economy while staying mindful of public health guidelines.“In a very real sense, I think history will record that Georgia helped lead the way back to a prosperous American economy,” Pence told reporters after a …
US Army plans massive recruiting drive for summer
As nationwide unemployment figures reach record highs, the Army is offering career-seekers an opportunity to be all they can be.The U.S. Army plans to launch a major recruiting drive between June 30 and July 2. The initiative, called Army National Hiring Days, was reportedly pitched to the Army’s service secretary and chief of staff earlier this month. It will begin shortly after the storied military branch celebrates its 245th birthday on June 14.According to the Army Times, the push to beef up the number of soldiers in uniform follows a springtime of low recruitment, brought about by the cor... (more…)
‘Real Lord of the Flies’ shipwreck to become Hollywood movie
Los Angeles (AFP) - The remarkable story of six boys stranded on a remote island that has been dubbed the "Real Lord of the Flies" is to become a Hollywood movie, it was announced Friday.Dutch historian Rutger Bregman pieced together the true tale of how a group of Tongan teenagers ended up shipwrecked together in the Pacific for 15 months, after stealing a fisherman's boat in the 1960s.A newspaper article Bregman penned to promote his book "Humankind" went viral two weeks ago, sparking a fierce bidding war among Tinseltown studios."The Real Lord of the Flies will become a movie!! The last two... (more…)