Inside the saga of Kanye West’s childhood home in Chicago
CHICAGO — Kanye West has run into trouble with the city of Chicago as he renovates the South Side home he grew up in nearly four decades ago.The tan house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. landed in demolition court last year after the city claimed it had “dangerous and unsafe conditions.” The city issued a stop-work order in February after it said it found plaster had been removed without a building permit. Work has resumed, though plans for the house are unclear.Since West’s mother owned it more than 17 years ago, the 1600-square-foot home changed hands several times, went into foreclosure and lang…
US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong
Washington (AFP) - The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.The two sides have expelled each other's reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs."It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in ... (more…)
Mt Fuji to be closed in summer due to pandemic
Tokyo (AFP) - Japan's beloved Mount Fuji will be closed during this year's summer climbing season to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Monday.Shizuoka prefecture, home to the country's tallest mountain, announced they were closing three of the four major routes to the mountain's peak."The routes open in summer but this year we will keep them closed from July 10 to September 10," the only climbing season for Mount Fuji, a Shizuoka prefecture official told AFP."We're taking this measure so as not to spread the coronavirus," the official said.It will be the first time the ... (more…)