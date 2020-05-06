Insider expects Trump to begin publicly questioning the coronavirus death toll: report
There’s a growing view inside the White House that the coronavirus death roll is being inflated, according to a report from Axios.
According to a senior administration official speaking to Axios, President Trump plans to start publicly questioning the death toll before it starts to damage him politically. But as Axios points out, there’s “no evidence the death rate has been exaggerated, and experts believe coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are being undercounted — not over-counted.”
Some close to Trump believe the government has “created a distorting financial incentive for hospitals to identify coronavirus cases, the official also said.”
Read the full report over at Axios.
