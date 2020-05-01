Quantcast
Internet burst out laughing as Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany promises to never lie

During her first formal press briefing as White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany raised a few eyebrows with a promise that many agree will be impossible to keep while carrying water for President Trump.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” she said at one point during the briefing.

Unsurprisingly, many of the administration’s critics on Twitter don’t have high hopes that it’s a promise that can be kept.

