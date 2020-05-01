Internet burst out laughing as Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany promises to never lie

During her first formal press briefing as White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany raised a few eyebrows with a promise that many agree will be impossible to keep while carrying water for President Trump.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” she said at one point during the briefing.

Unsurprisingly, many of the administration’s critics on Twitter don’t have high hopes that it’s a promise that can be kept.

Any of you who think @PressSec’s word is worth anything, please contact me about some amazing real estate opportunities in the Florida Everglades https://t.co/tSjUD4GRZb — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) May 1, 2020

it's gonna be great when @PressSec lies in a few minutes, gets called on it, and yells "IT'S OPPOSITE DAY!" as her defense. — Shripal Shah (@shripal734) May 1, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany says in her first press briefing: "I will never lie to you, you have my word on that" Narrator: She's lying. https://t.co/MMh2Wgz2S2 — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈 (@filmystic) May 1, 2020

Thereby confirming she’ll be lying like a rug. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 1, 2020

@PressSec has just told her first lie to the American people. — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 1, 2020

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” New @PressSec tells @colvinj in the first press briefing in over 400 days. Her predecessors – the ones who held briefings – repeatedly gave false information at podium. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 1, 2020

“Jared Kushner has done a great job for this administration,” says @kayleighmcenany, moments after pledging never to lie. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) May 1, 2020

Boy is she going to regret that line — Rob Portman is a Fascist (@RobIsAFascist) May 1, 2020

"I will never lie to you…" @PressSec pledges to WH Press Corps … how long will that hold up? 1 minute, 5 minutes, 10 minutes… — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) May 1, 2020

I’m old enough to remember 45 minutes ago when @PressSec said she would never lie to us. Mueller report: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” https://t.co/PAtLMg11fX — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) May 1, 2020

"I will never lie to you, you have my word on that." -Kayleigh McEnany Narrator: *she did not end up telling 1 truth that year* — Jesse D. Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) May 1, 2020

It is striking that @PressSec used her first press conference to promote a confessed felon who lied to the FBI and senior White House officials and who was subject to Russian blackmail because of his lies about his ties with Russia. She made clear it's going to be more of same. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 1, 2020

So @PressSec Kayleigh Mcenany vowed to "never lie" to the press. Anyone else get a Scarface flashback? pic.twitter.com/gguncrLMGx — Marginally Wicked Resister (@PinkyD124) May 1, 2020

You know the bar is low for a new @PressSec when the takeaways from a press briefing are: 1. Wow, they held a briefing!

2. They promised not to lie! https://t.co/VyRgM8a61S — Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) May 1, 2020

I think you peaked early, @PressSec. That's a massive umbrella lie, right there. 🤣 https://t.co/BRos5X4bzI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 1, 2020