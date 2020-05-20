Internet mocks upcoming pro-Trump version of ‘The View’: ‘Hard pass for those grifters’

On MSNBC Wednesday, Rachel Maddow exposed a form from a county health department in Colorado that appears to block COVID-19 testing for high-risk workers at a meatpacking plant.

"We just obtained a document that I want you to see," said Maddow. "It is a document from Greeley, Colorado. Greeley, Colorado, of course, is one of the first meatpacking plants that we covered ... they have had we believe eight workers die in Greeley already. This is the plant they pledged publicly that they would test all of their employees before they reopened the plant. But then they didn't."

"This document is so strange, I first assumed it was all a misunderstanding," said Maddow. "It was like a Three's Company plot. It was a typo. But it's apparently real. And it's apparently not a typo ... the bottom part of the form there is labeled exposure questions. do you have a household member who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms or one who has been told they have COVID-19? Yes or no. Has the person you stand next to on your work line had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you ride to work with anybody who has had fever and/or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no. Do you eat lunch, have you eaten lunch next to somebody at the plant with fever or respiratory symptoms? Yes or no."