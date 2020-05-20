Internet mocks upcoming pro-Trump version of ‘The View’: ‘Hard pass for those grifters’
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign unveiled a new pro-Trump talk show that will be called “The Right View” — essentially, “The View” except all the hosts support Trump. The show will be hosted by the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign strategist Mercedes Schlapp, and 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.
Co-hosts: @kimguilfoyle @LaraLeaTrump @mercedesschlapp and @KatrinaPierson pic.twitter.com/edcC4Ll0iR
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 21, 2020
The concept received widespread derision on social media, with many commenters weighing in with mockery.
But… The View is already conservative
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 21, 2020
even if it's real, it's a joke.
— CultCleanser (@3pickups) May 21, 2020
Everything about this is desperate.
— mtaylor_tx (@mtaylor_tx) May 21, 2020
They all share similar viewpoints lol. What will there be to discuss?
— Luzmary Sabino (@luz_marie) May 21, 2020
This is a huge plan of the scammers around Trump. Build their own propaganda network and clean up.
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) May 21, 2020
Such a hard pass I can’t even.
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) May 21, 2020
😂🤣😂🤣
Hard pass for these grifters.
— Fiona_No_ID_Lady (@No_ID_Lady) May 21, 2020
They should call it All In The Family.
— Joe Nocera (@opinion_joe) May 21, 2020