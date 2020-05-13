Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Strong karma at work’: Internet reacts to Richard Burr being searched by FBI

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) as part of an expanding investigation into stock trades he made while receiving classified coronavirus briefings.

The news quickly blew up on social media, with commenters scorning Burr’s stock deals — and calling for him to face charges. Others openly hoped Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), caught up in a similar scandal, also gets a visit from the FBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Internet reacts to Richard Burr being searched by FBI: ‘Strong karma at work’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) as part of an expanding investigation into stock trades he made while receiving classified coronavirus briefings.

The news quickly blew up on social media, with commenters scorning Burr's stock deals — and calling for him to face charges. Others openly hoped Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), caught up in a similar scandal, also gets a visit from the FBI.

Holy shit. Richard Burr needs to resign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s administration has ordered the unmasking of over 36,000 people in three years — higher than Obama

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to create another scandal about former Vice President Joe Biden after it became clear that Ukraine wouldn't agree to lie for him.

After abandoning his campaign against Biden's son, Trump decided to make Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's shady Russia dealing that became part of another scandal that plagued Trump. Biden, Trump says, was a key player in the unmasking of Flynn from the intelligence monitoring the Russian ambassador. It isn't a new story, in fact, three years ago it was revealed that former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice was the one who ordered the unmasking. Three years later, Trump's team has decided it's a scandal and Biden is to blame.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

FBI takes Sen. Richard Burr’s cell phone after serving warrant in stock investigation

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday evening that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) was served a warrant for information in the investigation into his stock sales.

"Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S.," the report said, citing a law enforcement official.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image