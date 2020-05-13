‘Strong karma at work’: Internet reacts to Richard Burr being searched by FBI

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) as part of an expanding investigation into stock trades he made while receiving classified coronavirus briefings.

The news quickly blew up on social media, with commenters scorning Burr’s stock deals — and calling for him to face charges. Others openly hoped Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), caught up in a similar scandal, also gets a visit from the FBI.

Holy shit. Richard Burr needs to resign. https://t.co/RPxzR68bzv — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) May 14, 2020

BREAKING: FBI serves warrant on GOP Sen Richard Burr & seizes his cell phone Reminder: My GOP Opponent @RobWittman also bought himself Pharma stock in a potential COVID19 treatment after learning of the pandemic—then told us the virus is not spreadinghttps://t.co/8PqJ9OnHkl — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 14, 2020

Folks, Richard Burr is the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. How have Republicans not yanked his chairmanship, or better yet called on him to resign? — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 14, 2020

If a black man can be shot for jogging, we can imprison a white congressman for stealing millions. — Ben Kraus (@TheSharkPunch) May 14, 2020

Legal bills will grow larger than those market gains pretty soon…. https://t.co/pJLBfZK19U — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 14, 2020

I bet @SenatorLoeffler is feeling kind of nervous right now. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 14, 2020

Kelly Loeffler is just lounging around the money bin in her home if the FBI is looking for something else to do tonight. pic.twitter.com/R6VmQcYUFa — Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) May 14, 2020

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

Lock him up!

Lock him up! — joepolitics (@joepolitics4) May 14, 2020

This feels like strong karma at work for his Russia cover-up antics. Do Barr next. — Super Angry Attorney (@SuperAngryAtty) May 14, 2020

Maybe if someone added “Gate” and tweeted about it, this real crime would get as much attention as the fake one the President keeps tweeting about https://t.co/fdgGrnUupo — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 14, 2020